Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Chipmakers, Tesla, Netflix And BrightSpring IPO

The tech sector will be in focus in the week ahead after a sizzling few sessions led by strength in chip stocks Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), Arm Holdings (ARM), and Micron Technology (MU). Growth indicators will be in focus next week, with key releases including the preliminary Q4 GDP reading in the U.S. and the global flash PMIs. Central banks will also be busy, with monetary policy statements and interest rate decision expected from the Bank of Japan, European Central Bank, and Bank of Canada. In the U.S., Federal Reserve members will be in a blackout period of no public talks ahead of the next FOMC meeting on January 30-31. The earnings calendar is very busy, with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (preview), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) (analysis), Visa (V) (analysis), and American Airlines Group (AAL) (preview) just a few of the notable companies due to report.

Earnings spotlight: Monday January 22 - Brown & Brown (BRO), United Airlines Holdings (UAL), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 23 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Netflix (NFLX), Verizon Communications (VZ), Texas Instruments (TXN), General Electric (GE), and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 24 - Tesla (TSLA), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), IBM (IBM), AT&T (T), General Dynamics (GD), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and CSX (CSX).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 25 - Visa (V), Intel (INTC

