Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Berry Global: At 11% FCF Yield, It Is A High Quality Bargain

Jan. 19, 2024 4:36 PM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) Stock1 Comment
I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
377 Followers

Summary

  • Berry Global is a turnaround story with a global leading position, resilient business model, and financial strength.
  • The company has a diverse customer base and derives a significant portion of its sales from stable regions and businesses.
  • Despite challenges such as declining volume and high input costs, Berry Global has managed to generate strong free cash flow and deploy capital effectively.
  • My discounted cash flow analysis implies there is a 23% upside to be realized from the price of $65.15.

Bottling plant

Group4 Studio

Investment Thesis

Berry Global (NYSE:BERY) is a turnaround story. Over the past few years, the company has undergone a series of changes to its management and capital allocation strategy. The firm fits the bill for my investment philosophy due to its global

This article was written by

I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
377 Followers
I.M Investing is a college sophomore majoring in finance. He looks for high-quality dominant businesses, buys them at an attractive valuation to maximize returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not a qualified financial advisor or investing professional. My content and analysis are based on my opinion and are intended to be used and must be used for educational purposes only. No content or analysis constitutes or should be understood as constituting a recommendation to enter into any securities transactions or to engage in any investment strategy. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment based on your own personal circumstances. Readers should always seek the advice of a qualified professional before making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. A reader should not make personal financial or investment decisions based solely upon this analysis

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
Article Update Today, 5:37 PM
Comments (100)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you'd like to receive a notification when I publish my next article, please hit the follow button.

I would love to hear your thoughts/suggestions/questions on the analysis.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BERY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BERY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BERY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.