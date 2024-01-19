Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iovance Biotherapeutics: Preparing For Volatility Around Lifileucel's Upcoming PDUFA Date

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics is preparing for the extended FDA deadline to determine the approval of lifileucel for advanced melanoma treatment.
  • The FDA has put a clinical hold on the company's Phase II study for LN-145, which has raised concerns about the approval of lifileucel.
  • Iovance has the capacity and preparations for a successful launch of lifileucel in the US, with plans for a potential approval in Europe.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Compounding Healthcare. Learn More »

Tumor microenvironment concept with cancer cells, T-Cells, nanoparticles, cancer associated fibroblast layer of tumor microenvironment normal cells, molecules, and blood vessels

CIPhotos

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is preparing for lifileucel’s (LN-144), extended Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of February 24th, 2024, which is the FDA’s self-imposed deadline to determine if the candidate will be approved for the treatment of advanced melanoma. The FDA’s original

Want to capitalize on the next big medical breakthrough? 

Tired of missing out on some of the healthcare sector's multi-baggers?


Join Compounding Healthcare where we employ data analytics in combination with technical analysis and clinical data breakdown in order to manage a position in numerous potential multi-bagger investments that can grow into a comprehensive healthcare portfolio.



This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
8.16K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IOVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Z
Zmija
Today, 5:51 PM
Comments (753)
Why do you think that the extension of the PDUFA date usually "bodes well for the approval"
t
tomasini
Today, 5:37 PM
Comments (2.28K)
Based on your analysis, prudent to wait for decision rather than speculate on the event. But I won’t.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IOVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IOVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IOVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.