Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

State Street Corporation (STT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.11K Followers

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call January 19, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ilene Fiszel Bieler - Global Head of Investors Relations

Ron O'Hanley - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Aboaf - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Gerard Cassidy - RBC

Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Ryan Kenny - Morgan Stanley

Mike Brown - KBW

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Rob Wildhack - Autonomous Research

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to State Street Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's discussion is being broadcast live on State Street's Web site at investors.statestreet.com. This conference call is also being recorded for replay. State Street's conference call is copyrighted and all rights are reserved. This call may not be recorded for rebroadcast or distribution in whole or in part without the expressed written authorization from State Street Corporation. The only authorized broadcast of this call will be housed on the State Street website.

Now, I would like to introduce, Ilene Fiszel Bieler, Global Head of Investors Relation at State Street.

Ilene Fiszel Bieler

Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. On our call today, our CEO, Ron O'Hanley will speak first; then, Eric Aboaf, our CFO, will take you through our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings slide presentation, which is available for download in the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.statestreet.com. Afterwards, we will be happy to take questions. During the Q&A, please limit yourself to two questions and then requeue.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today's presentation will include results presented

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About STT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.