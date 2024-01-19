Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Would Generative AI Be Adobe's Achilles Heel?

Jan. 19, 2024 5:16 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock
Himalayas Research profile picture
Himalayas Research
827 Followers

Summary

  • Adobe's FY4Q23 earnings beat guidance and market consensus, but investors are concerned about decelerating net new annual recurring revenue (NNARR).
  • The Digital Media segment saw NNARR growth in Document Cloud but a decline in Creative Cloud, impacting the company's major growth driver.
  • Adobe's FY24E outlook is softer than expected, with flat y/y growth in Digital Media NNARR and macro headwinds in the Digital Experience side.
  • Competition from generative AI offerings is likely chipping away the company's moat surrounding image software.

Adobe Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) came into FY4Q23 earnings with lofty expectations given an 85% gain in 2023 prior to earnings and hype surrounding Firefly, its generative AI solution. As of January 18, the stock is down about 5% post-earnings while

This article was written by

Himalayas Research profile picture
Himalayas Research
827 Followers
Buyside analyst covering global stocks on Seeking Alpha since 2018. I've been investing personally and professionally across major equity markets for about a decade. Subscribe for equity research and trading ideas.Opinions are not qualified investment or trading advice. Please do your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ADBE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADBE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADBE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.