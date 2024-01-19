Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge Offers A 7%+ Yield And Double Digit Total Return Potential

Jan. 19, 2024 6:19 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB) Stock, ENB:CA Stock3 Comments
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I believe that high yielding stocks provide peace of mind and can be a good addition to a portfolio during times of high volatility.
  • I currently have about 9% of his stock portfolio allocated to high yielding stocks and fees comfortable maintaining that weighting.
  • In this article, I highlight Enbridge as my favorite high-yielding stock, citing its toll booth-like business model, diversified operations, and reliable cash flows and dividends.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Lately, I’ve been writing a lot about rapid compounders with high dividend growth potential because I believe that the fundamental growth generated by these types of companies is likely to provide outperformance over the long-term. However, there’s still a place for high yielding


Comments (3)

S
Simpleton Investor
Yesterday, 6:56 PM
Comments (192)
Well done Nick! One of the best writers on SA strikes again with a very understandable article on a complex business. Thank you
m
mhy57
Yesterday, 6:42 PM
Comments (216)
Appreciate the well presented analysis in ENB.
Divdude87 profile picture
Divdude87
Yesterday, 6:35 PM
Comments (78)
👍
