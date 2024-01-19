Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Occidental Petroleum: A Low CAPEX, Low Yield, High Free Cash Flow Buy

Summary

  • Looking at the company from a CAPEX to non-cash expense ratio, Occidental looks like one of the cheapest of their peer group.
  • Although the company currently has a low dividend yield, buybacks and free cash flow growth should tell a different story in the future.
  • This is another story looking to successfully reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet.
  • The company is poised to be a leader in the race to carbon neutral, anticipating having excess carbon credits to sell into the market which is ever growing.

Groningen Oil and gas processing plant

CreativeNature_nl

The only oil name Berkshire seems to love

I haven't delved into oil and gas names seriously for quite some time. I had been tricked in the past investing at the top of the cycle when Warren Buffett and

This article was written by

I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Kbbradford profile picture
Kbbradford
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (287)
Still burdened from the stupid purchase and financing of Anadarko. Vicki should be let go.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Comments (1.83K)
@Kbbradford Thanks for reading. Well.. they have really eaten into the debt and are now hitting their debt targets of being in the "teens" Billions rather than over $30. Slowly but surely seems to be executing well and doing the right thing with cash.
I
IL Cricket
Yesterday, 7:18 PM
Comments (225)
@Kbbradford You're plain wrong on that one -- Vicki was saved by oil going back up just as she was almost sunk by oil going down so low. Get over it, recognize (as Warren has) that OXY has fabulous low-cost domestic assets, scale because of the Andarko purchase, and it was actually a good purchase. Though as someone who has had the stock since 1999, I admit that it was a rough patch -- just wished I had bought more when the naysayers were baying! :)
F
Former Wall Streeter
Yesterday, 7:02 PM
Comments (155)
This article doesn't add anything that hasn't been covered in the last 6 months. This is not a targeted criticism of this one author, but a general plea for quality over quantity. SA is giving us too much volume and repetition.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Yesterday, 7:08 PM
Comments (1.83K)
@Former Wall Streeter Thanks for reading. My first time covering $OXY and preparing to take a position. I feel this name in general is often over looked due to the low yield, but it would be my favorite at the moment if I were looking to enter a new oil stock. I concur about repetition, but I rarely if ever have seen an $OXY piece hit the front page.
themacguy521 profile picture
themacguy521
Yesterday, 6:42 PM
Comments (1.09K)
Agreed. I doubled my position today.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (1.83K)
@themacguy521 Thanks for reading.
