Dorian LPG: Excellent Business At A Steep Price

Jan. 19, 2024 7:31 PM ETDorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Stock
KD Research
Summary

  • Dorian LPG operates 25 LPG vessels, with an average age of 8 years, well below the global average. Fifteen of the company’s ships are scrubber-equipped.
  • LPG market has been affected by the Red Sea crisis, leading to changes in shipping routes and increased transit via South Africa.
  • LPG has strong financials, with $192 million cash, $578 million long-term debt, and $838 million total debt.
  • Profit margins and returns are strong due to scrubber-equipped vessels and economy of scale. However, those qualities are priced in. LPG trades at 100% P/NAV and the highest EV/Sales and P/TBV in the sample group. I give LPG a hold rating.
Aerial view of LPG gas ship. Gas carrier, gas tanker sailing in ocean

MihailDechev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is one of the leading LPG shipping companies. It operates 25 vessels, 4 of which are chartered-in. Besides that, it participates in the Helios LPG pool along with MOL Energia. Being part of the pool, LPG operates 27 additional vessels.

I am a voracious reader and self-thought investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community.

Comments

