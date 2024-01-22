BackyardProduction

Thesis

I love collecting dividends from my holdings. For me, the cash flow received makes it so much more enjoyable to be a long-term investor. It also makes it a lot easier psychologically to continue holding even if the price performance isn't heading in the direction I would like. I imagine this is the case for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) shareholders as of recently. The price is down nearly 50% but at least they're collecting consistent income from the REIT. The combination of the price drop, dividend yield over 5%, and the upcoming earnings report provides an attractive entry opportunity.

The Quant rating marks CCI as a Sell and it's understandable when looking at the current shape of the business and industry. However, this rating does not take into account the transition the business is making to focus on the fiber segment. Although I do not have a position in CCI yet, I think here would make a good entry dependent on a few factors. Since the price has come down and the business is making a strategic shift, it will take a couple of years to see how it will play out. In terms of valuation and dividend yield, CCI sits around some attractive metrics. However, when a business plans to make a shift in their operating model, delays and barriers can get in the way of the original vision. Therefore, I plan to incorporate a long-term position if I initiate a position at these levels.

Data by YCharts

Crown Castle possesses a comprehensive portfolio consisting of approximately 40,000 cell towers and around 85,000 route miles of fiber. This company operates as a REIT and is currently serving as a vital link in the communication infrastructure. This nationwide presence connects cities and communities, facilitating access to crucial data, technology, and wireless services. Crown Castle is one of those companies that play a key role in our daily lives without many of us knowing. They provide this value while also distributing shareholders with a current dividend yield of 5.7%.

Portfolio and Strategy Shift

CCI Investor Presentation

Crown Castle drives growth within their business by leasing their portfolio of towers. As previously mentioned, the total sits around 40,000. These towers also have 85,000 miles of high-capacity fiber. What I like is that they maintain a strong investment grade balance sheet and this helps to ensure they have access to capital.

What makes CCI interesting in this phase is that they are undergoing a strategic shift in its business focus. More specifically, they're transitioning from the Towers segment to a stronger emphasis on the fiber segment. This shift is evident in the discontinuation of installation services within the Towers segment. As a result, this led to a slowdown in tower activity for the remainder of the year. During this transition period, I expect this to be ongoing.

CCI Investor Presentation

Despite the temporary dip in site and service revenue this causes, Crown Castle's pivot reflects an adaptive approach to industry trends and positions the company for long-term growth eventually. The upcoming Q3 earnings results will shed further light on the impact of this strategic shift on the company's financial performance.

CCI Investor Presentation

Lastly, the debt maturity schedule leaves me with confidence in their balance sheet. Most of their debt is fixed with an average coupon of 3.8%. 2027 remains the only year with a majority percentage of variable rate debt. Ultimately, I am comfortable with this high-quality, low-risk approach.

The Price Drop

Now, let's address the elephant in the room: the decline in stock price and the reasons behind it. We saw the stock cross the $200/share mark in 2022 and now has fallen down under $110/share. With a forward revenue growth of only 1.38%, it's easy to understand the price action. For reference, the sector median revenue growth for tower REITs is about 7.4%.

Data by YCharts

The company is currently grappling with headwinds in its revenue stream, attributed to various factors such as Sprint cell tower lease cancellations and lower levels of tower activity. Additionally, factors such as increased interest rates and reduced customer capital spending have contributed to challenges in its earnings growth rate. It's important to note that these challenges are temporary and tied to specific factors and changes in business activities, rather than indicative of enduring secular shifts in the industry landscape.

The decline in profitability can be traced back to several factors with reduced prepaid rent amortization being a significant contributor. Additionally, increased operational costs associated with Towers site rental operations have played a role in impacting the company's bottom line. Despite these current challenges, there's optimism that these factors are situational and tied to certain circumstances rather than reflective of a fundamental and lasting transformation in the company's business dynamics. The upcoming periods will likely see CCI navigating through these challenges with strategic adjustments to regain stability and resume its growth trajectory.

Earnings Estimate and Outlook

Seeking Alpha

The FFO estimate for 2024 and 2025 both represent negative growth years. Once again, this is understandable due to the transitionary period. Management also has been very transparent about this in forecasts so no surprise here. We can see the story start to change with positive FFO growth starting in 2026, which would align with management expectations.

Taking prior years into account, I would expect this upcoming earnings to result in an FFO somewhere in the range of 1.78x - 1.85x to fully align with the total FFO estimate of 7.39x for the fiscal year of 2023. CCI's FFO is usually reported to be the highest during Q4. Revenue will likely be in the ballpark of $1.7B to close out the year.

Forward looking, these multiples have the opportunity for growth due to a few growth drivers. These drivers include core leasing activity, which is expected to contribute approximately $335 million in 2024. Small cell deployments are set to increase to approximately 14,000 in 2024, showcasing capital efficiency gains.

CCI's future growth is strongly catalyzed by the accelerating demand for 5G. There is a growing need for data spurred by widespread mobile device usage. With a dual focus on traditional towers and small cells, the company is well-positioned to cater to the evolving requirements for enhanced network capabilities. While the fiber and small cells business accounts for a smaller percentage of the revenue, it comes with increased capital intensity compared to towers. Also, it appears that they're limited/plateaued in the amount of towers they can add to their portfolio.

CCI Investor Presentation

Looking ahead to 2024, management anticipates the business will see growth driven by customers investing more to meet the growing demand for data. They expect organic growth with a 4.5% increase from towers, 13% from small cells, and 3% from fiber solutions, resulting in an overall organic revenue growth of 5%. To fuel this growth, they're planning to use discretionary capital, with net prepaid rent additions totaling about $430 million, making it a total of approximately $1.2 billion.

Catalyst

Elliott Investment Management's substantial $2 billion stake in CCI could bring positive changes and increased value to the company. This may be beneficial as Elliott aims to leverage its influence to push for board changes and strategic moves within Crown Castle. By advocating for new executive and board leadership, they can seek to address what it perceives as a lack of oversight that has contributed to the company's underperformance.

The activist investor contends that the current leadership, led by CEO Jay Brown, has resulted in a failure, highlighting the need for a change in direction. If successful, this initiative could lead to a more focused and effective strategic direction, unlocking hidden value for shareholders.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $1.565/share, the current dividend yield sits at around 5.7%. To further reinforce the buy opportunity we can reference the four-year average dividend yield of 3.72%. The dividend growth has helped mitigate the downside movement with a dividend CAGR of 7% since 2016.

Management states they believe they can achieve a target dividend growth of 7%-8% after 2025. Being that revenue has only grown between 1%-2%, I wouldn't expect any sort of sizable dividend raise until after 2025 or unit the remaining Sprint tower cancellations are finalized. Historically, CCI has been able to achieve a dividend growth CAGR of nearly 8% over the last five years so I trust management's ability to execute their plans to get the growth back on this trajectory.

CCI Investor Presentation

Valuation and Comparison

I previously wrote an analysis on American Tower (AMT) and I think doing some quick comparisons will be purposeful to get a sense of valuation. Additionally, I will add SBA Communications (SBAC) into the comparison metrics. Firstly, CCI has performed the worst of the three from a price perspective. This remains true when comparing the total return metrics including the dividends over the same time period.

Data by YCharts

In terms of dividend, CCI has the highest starting yield above 5.7% in comparison to AMT's 3% and SBAC's 1.46%. Naturally, because of the higher starting yield CCI's dividend CAGR is lower than its peers. Over the last three-year period the dividend CAGR is 8% compared to AMT's 12.5 and SBAC's 22% over the same time period. CCI increased their dividend for nine consecutive years which falls a bit short to AMT's 11 years but surpasses SBAC's short four-year streak.

In terms of revenue, we can see that CCI has underperformed. Looking forward, I think the revenue gap may tighten as the business completes its transition to focus more on the fiber segment.

Seeking Alpha

CCI current trades at an P/FFO of 14.4x which may indicate slight under valuation when compared against the sector median P/FFO of 14.63x. Additionally, the four-year average dividend yield is around 3.7% while the current yield remains much higher at 5.7%. The average Wall St. price target shows a slight upside of 5% with a fair value at $114/share. Combine this upside with the current high dividend yield, you're looking at a potential double digit return at this level.

Risk

For me, the major risk involves the possibility of the business transition taking longer than projected. They believe to be turning the revenue and profitability metrics around after 2025 but these are only forecasts, not a guarantee. Therefore, it's important to be aware that strategic visions may not pan out as originally drawn out and can delay the return we see as shareholders. This means we can see continued price deterioration.

In addition, the dividend payout ratio is higher than what I find comfortable. The FFO payout ratio is high at 85% compared to the sector median of 65%. For reference, AMT's FFO payout ratio is only 62% and SBAC's is 27%. Management's goal is to eventually get this down but it's something to keep an eye on. Thankfully, CCI has a ton of cash on hand and no debt maturities to get in the way.

Takeaway

Crown Castle presents a unique opportunity for long-term investors despite the recent price drop. The strategic shift toward the fiber segment and small cells, though contributing to temporary headwinds, positions the company for sustained growth in line with the accelerating demand for 5G. However, this may mean that the short-term movement over the next year or two may be continued underperformance.

The upcoming earnings report and the involvement of activist investor Elliott Investment Management add a catalyst that could unlock hidden value. The high dividend yield of over 5.7% provides an attractive income stream, and the management's commitment to dividend growth further enhances the appeal. While acknowledging the risks, including the transition timeline and the debt load, CCI's focus on capital efficiency, growth prospects, and industry relevance positions it as a promising candidate for investors looking beyond short-term fluctuations.