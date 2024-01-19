JHVEPhoto

In this article, I'm going to look at Cognizant Technology Solution Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

This is actually a company that I have had my eye on for quite some time. The reason for that is quite simple if you look at its history. Cognizant has managed almost 20% annualized EPS CAGR for the past 20 years. This is above most of the S&P500, and most legacy DJIA companies. The company also became a dividend payor not that many years ago, further enhancing its overall appeal.

Unfortunately, I did not buy shares when the company was at a severely undervalued state about 12-14 months ago. The company is now in a position where many analysts are viewing it as overvalued and a company to be cautious about.

I'm not entirely sure the case is as straightforward as that. Yes, the company is over 15x P/E and yields less than 2%. But its growth profile has not necessarily changed materially. If the company manages to grow 13-20% going forward as well, if this is a thesis that I can view as valid, then this business still can be argued to be a good investment here.

Let's look at what we have, and establish a thesis for the company.

What is Cognizant?

Cognizant, at a high level, is a multinational IT consultancy firm. With headquarters in New Jersey, it has an operational history of around 30 years. The company was IPO'ed in 1998 and was created as an Indian JV between Dun & Bradstreet and Satyam Computer Services.

The company is a very M&A-heavy business, with an acquisition focus on companies in the US. In the last few years, the company has focused on M&As in the areas of SAP, IoT, ServiceNow, digital engineering, analytics, Agile Software, AI, CRM, and other things.

Like many of these software-centric and IT-services firms, the company uses a global delivery based on offshore R&D and outsourcing strategies, with many centers outside of the USA in locations like India. The initial sales success was largely due to the JV with the Dun & Bradstreet brand, which allowed Cognizant entry to companies that were comparable customers to massive firms like Accenture (ACN), Deloitte, and IBM (IBM) despite initially not having comparable operations.

The company employs hundreds of thousands of employees. Its business model boasts one of the better operating (EBIT) margins in the sector, coming to almost 15% - and this is after a decline, as this has actually been far higher than before. The company also manages over 34% gross margins and a double-digit net margin. The dividend yield is only 1.53%, though at high coverage, and the company has no S&P Global credit rating to fall back on - though leverage is not at any sort of worrying level.

The company follows a 4-segment operating model in terms of reporting and sales. Largest are the FinService and the Health Science IT sectors, which together make up 60% of company sales. The products & resources make up 23.5%, and then there's a communications, media & tech segment at a 16.3% sales split. The company has a solid and attractive SG&A of less than 18% of that revenue, but COGS of over 64% - that's also where things have been lowering margins for the past few years.

The company's mission is relatively simple - through its services and products helps its customers to become data-enabled and data-driven. The company manages this through its leadership ambition in IoT, AI, Digital engineering, and the cloud.

For the last finished fiscal, the company managed just south of $20B in revenues at that rough, double-digit net margin. It's an attractive, and well-working business model, from a high level.

Cognizant IR (Cognizant IR)

The latest set of results for the company we have to confirm trajectories, upsides, and spot issues and problems are the 3Q23 results. This report goes some way to justify the company's declining trajectory with an EBIT margin decline on a GAAP basis of over 200 bps and over 100 bps adjusted. Cash flows were down around $200M on a quarterly basis, and diluted earnings dropped by almost double digits.

This is despite revenue growth, even if only a slight one.

In short, the company is selling more or at least making more on a per-sale basis in terms of pricing, but it's earning less money. This is known as margin compression.

What exactly is the problem here then? Since bookings are up on a TTM basis, it's not a demand issue - the company is still selling. It's a costs and margin issue. The headcount is one thing, given increased company costs. Headcount peaked at 4Q22, and has dropped around 9,000 employees since then - this sounds like a massive amount, but given that the company still employs 346,000+ people, this is a relatively small change.

The company currently guides for flat revenue for the year, and at least 150 bps lower GAAP EBIT margin.

We find one of the main reasons for Cognizant's lower valuation here. The growth has "stalled", at least for the time being. Cognizant was a massively attractive company due to its 20-40% revenue growth during the post-GFC period until 2015. I've looked for catalysts for a return to this sort of growth going forward - and I personally do not believe it exists - but I believe a return to 8-15% per year is not an unlikely scenario given what I see as market outperformance and leadership in several fields. At least, it's possible unless the company itself makes its own services and products unnecessary.

This is part of why I'm not heavily investing in these companies. With the integration of the cloud to improve in-house capabilities at customer companies, not only Cognizant but other cloud companies as well are making their own custom applications less necessary - even to some of the largest companies on the planet. While this alone would not result in the company's fundamental decline, it could become part of a decline in future growth, and this is of course the problem here.

However, there are two sides to this narrative - let me clarify these in the Risk & Upside segment of this article.

Risks & Upside for Cognizant

The company's primary risks, as I see them, are as follows. The business needs to get back to growth, and this could become tricky if the company becomes less operationally diverse compared to how it has been in the past, given the current consolidation process the company is going through. Part of the company's moat is related to the switching costs for customers to a new system - and the entry of new philosophies such as DevOps (a combination of cultural philosophies, practices, and tools that increases an organization's ability to deliver applications and services at high velocity) could result in the company's moat starting to be chipped away. The tech sector seems to change on an almost annual basis - this risk is one of the reasons I've stayed away from it for years, for the most part.

However, the second part of the narrative, or rather the opposite perspective, calls for further Enterprise spending for the company's customers as complexity continues to increase. This increases the need for specialization, and this is what Cognizant provides. If the company is also able to introduce more automation and AI into its herculean 340,000+ workforce and make this more efficient, the company's processes and margins could improve.

So, it's possible to view this company's prospects in two ways - and my own valuation outlook comes down somewhere in the middle of those.

Let me explain.

Cognizant Valuation

The issue with Cognizant's current valuation, which is currently at a normalized ~17.5x P/E, is the company's future growth prospects, or rather, the lack of them. The company has historically grown over 15% per year. Until 2026E, it's currently not estimated to grow double digits for a single fiscal. This means that we need to estimate the company at a far lower multiple than we have historically. A company growing single digits is not worth the same as a company growing consistently at double digits.

This is also why I believe the company has seen a significant drop in valuation for the past few years.

Let's say that the company manages a 5-6% annualized EPS growth, which by the way is the current estimate for this company until 2026 - your return at a normalized 17x P/E valuation would be less than 9% per year, inclusive of the meager 1.5% dividend. Not exactly impressive, especially not in this rate environment.

Why only 17x P/E, when normalized for 20 years is closer to 27x?

Because the company grew at completely different rates at that time. Averaging the company at that multiple here would be a bad idea given the current estimated growth rate. A business growing at 5% with a sub-2% yield is not, as I see it, worth a 20x+ P/E, no matter what market moat it has (unless we're talking global dominance, which we're not).

That's why any multiple above 18x P/E, for the time being, unless we see a better growth rate, would be a non-starter for me.

When I started looking at Cognizant, I expected to be able to make a much better case for why the company was a "BUY" here. But the fact is that after going through the company's financials, fundamentals and growth prospects, I find myself leaning more strongly toward the "HOLD" stance.

Taking a positive "BUY" stance for this company requires legitimizing a 20-26x P/E at the very least, and I do not see this as valid given these latest year/s of growth, and what seems like a sub-10% average annual growth rate.

My price target comes to $66/share, a fair-value 14-15x P/E, depending on where you see this company's earnings go. The reasoning for this target includes the company's moat, which is strong, but a far lower growth than the 20-year average of over 19%. At $66/share, you can annualize a 15%+ RoR at 18x P/E, which I view as the highest possible conservative price for the company.

Therefore, with this as my reasoning, I say that this company is a "HOLD" here.

Here is my introductory thesis on Cognizant.

Thesis

Cognizant is a sector-leading or at least above-average IT consultancy and software company. It has extensive expertise in key areas, including AI, IoT, and Digital Engineering as well as Cloud, and has proven over more than two decades its ability to grow under a multitude of different operating environments.

At a low valuation, the company has a double-digit upside potential with a high level of operational safety, given the company's market position, with a relatively impressive moat.

I would assign Cognizant a valuation target of $66 for a solid upside, which means that while I view the company as fundamentally attractive, I would not necessarily invest today, but wait for the company to drop back down to a level we saw during the last year.

Therefore, the company is at a "HOLD" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fails to fulfill my valuational criteria and upside, which means that I say the company is a "HOLD" here, not a "BUY".

Thank you for reading.