TSMC's Cutting-Edge Foundry Story Keeps On Winning

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • TSM's impressive performance in the recent FQ4'23 earnings call and optimistic FY2024 guidance further cement the bottoming semiconductor investment thesis.
  • Generative AI also provides a long-term growth tailwind over the next decade, as the TAM for Generative AI Hardware grows to $641.73B in 2032, expanding at a CAGR of +32.6%.
  • TSM already generates 50% of its FQ4'23 revenues from 3nm and 5nm technologies, indicating the increased demand for its leading-edge offerings, justifying the intensified R&D efforts.
  • The North American region increasingly comprises a larger portion of its sales as well, securing its top/ bottom line performance, no matter the ongoing trade war and uncertain geopolitical issues.
  • Interested investors may want to wait for a moderate retracement to the previous support levels of $100s, since it remains to be seen if TSM may be able to retain much of its one-day gains of over +12%.

We Are

We previously covered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in October 2023, discussing the promising bottoming of the semiconductor cycle, further aided by the timely PC/ server/ smartphone refresh cycles since the pandemic boom.

Thanks to the robust

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks.

