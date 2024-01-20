Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • Conflicting economic data leaves investors guessing as to what comes next for the economy and Fed policy.
  • The investment landscape is ever-changing. It should be abundantly clear that no one can set up a strategy today that will carry them through the entire year.
  • The electrification transition is the "pipe dream" that no one wants to recognize. It is just another "speech" because it surely isn't supported by any semblance of a plan.
  • Good news for Banks, Businesses, and Consumers. The new bank capital rules proposed by the federal banking regulators may never go into effect.

2024 Goal, Plan, Action checklist text on note pad with laptop, glasses and pen.

yusnizam

"A plan without action isn't a plan, it's a speech." - T. Boone Pickens

Maybe it's because I see things differently than the crowd that I don't put much emphasis on the “annual outlooks” that hit Wall Street in December

The complete Outlook for 2024 is published along with stocks I prefer in '24.  I started my Tenth year of outperformance on the SA platform. The Savvy Investor strategy works in ANY type of market. 

While others stayed BULLISH, I called the '22 BEAR market. The switch from BEAR back to BULL was telegraphed to members early last year, and the Q4 rally was a sight to behold. My next "call" can come on any day, and if you are a serious investor you can't afford to miss it. The only way to get it is by joining The Savvy Investor Marketplace service. 




Fear & Greed Trader is an independent financial adviser and professional investor with 35 years of experience in all market conditions. His strategies focus on achieving positive returns and preserving capital during bear and bull markets and he has a documented track record of calling the equity market correctly for the 10+ years.

He is the leader of the investing group The Savvy Investor where he focuses on sharing advice to help investors avoid the pitfalls that wreak havoc on a portfolio during bear markets. Features of the group include: Macro updates 7 days a week, ETF selections, covered call writing strategies, and live chat 24/7. Learn More.

Comments (1)

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
Today, 1:37 AM
Comments (25.55K)
We'd been stuck in a very tight 4740-4780 range for almost 4 weeks. Looks like now we are finally breaking out of this range even though fundamentals probably don't support it at current valuations. Let's see if we can make it to 5000 soon.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

