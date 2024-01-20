yusnizam

"A plan without action isn't a plan, it's a speech." - T. Boone Pickens

Maybe it's because I see things differently than the crowd that I don't put much emphasis on the “annual outlooks” that hit Wall Street in December and January. These reports are always pretty and the public eats them up, but I feel the elaborate predictions and end-of-year dart-throw price targets they contain have very limited practical value. So much can and usually does happen throughout the year that expecting to be able to decide in advance what the financial markets will do and what will outperform and underperform is just madness.

The surprise then isn’t that strategists and analysts have a poor track record of being able to predict the future, but that they keep trying to do so every year. The Wall Street Journal published an article just last month illustrating how the past few years have run about as counter to consensus as one would expect, with good money likely to be made by fading such groupthink.

When I started to put together some thoughts on Q1 I didn't consult the forecasters and their annual outlooks. I looked at what the stock market was telling me. The price action wasn't forecasting any slowdown at least for the next 6 months or so. Other subtle signs were around suggesting the economy could slip into a "Goldilocks" backdrop in the first quarter or two.

Interest rates led the stock market around for the better part of the last half of '23. The 10-year Treasury yield goes from 3.70% in July to 5% in October and the S&P drops ~11%. Rates drop from 5% to a year-ending yield of 3.86% and the S&P 500 is within a percent of an all-time high after rallying 17%. It's only been three weeks but rates continue to call the shots in Q1. Interest rates have remained stable and even after a BIG rally stocks have also avoided a large pullback.

The adage that investing isn't easy always seems to pop up from time to time to test the will of those who invest. The Stock market is a useful forecasting tool but at times it also has a misstep. The simple fact is that the market misled everyone in '22 by falling into a BEAR market and forecasting a poor economy in '23. The EXACT opposite occurred. There was no recession and those that didn't adapt quickly missed out on what turned out to be a very positive year.

'23 was filled with overwhelming uncertainty, and we are faced with the same and potentially more unnerving events this year. Therefore, it is nearly impossible to enter this year with a lot of conviction about what will take place this year regarding the economy and the markets. Another reason why "annual" forecasts are rendered useless and why I ALWAYS take the year in stages.

Anyone is entitled to disagree with that approach, and I understand. Here is some evidence that might change your mind and get you into shorter-term thinking to plot your strategy for TODAY instead of a longer-term MACRO view (9-12 months). So those who want to remind me about the massive debt problem the US has placed itself in - I will agree. However, I doubt I will agree with how you are positioned to make money in the next 3 months. Therein lies the difference between a good strategy and one that is filled with flaws.

We've seen it time and time again. In the last eight years, what moved stock prices was completely unknown to investors heading into a new year.

2016: A Trump Victory Rally – That wasn't part of the backdrop in November 2015 as Hilary Clinton was thought to be an easy winner. 2017: Corporate Taxes decreased to 20% - There were expectations with a change in the White House, but NOBODY was predicting 20%. 2018: China Trade War – I didn't hear anyone mention that in November 2017. 2019: Of the last eight, this turned out to be the most predictable year. Stocks were continuing their BULL market run and the Fed telegraphed it would stop raising rates. 2020: COVID – Not On Anyone’s Radar In November 2019. 2021: $4 Trillion In Additional Fiscal Stimulus AFTER Vaccine Effectiveness With the economy rebounding, that didn't seem realistic or even possible in November 2020. 2022: Russia/Ukraine War – Surely not anyone's base case scenario in November 2021. 2023: Bank Liquidity Crisis, AI, Israel/Hamas – Show me who had any one of these on their radar and posted them in their 2023 Outlooks. 2024: You tell me!

So now that we KNOW the landscape can and will change, It should be abundantly clear that no one can set up a strategy today that will carry them through the entire year. I suggest running far, far away from anyone who is telling you where the economy and the market will be in June, never mind next December.

Critics of my way of thinking will point out that reducing your view of the investment scene to only a quarter or perhaps two will cause turmoil and add volatility to your strategy. First, let's deal with the facts. EVERY Investor realizes that when we look at a long-term chart representing YEARS of market results, prices go from the lower left to the upper right.

S&P LT Chart (www.endlessmetrics.substack.com/p/120-years-of-s-and-p-500-history)

Sure there are dips in between, BUT unless you approach the stock market with a PERMA BEAR outlook the LONG Term will take care of itself.

Ture Long Termers (multiple years of investing ahead) can understandably avoid my approach. However, those who want to navigate around their CORE positions and do not have the luxury of TIME on their side should recognize what helps produce alpha.

Success starts with a good plan.

The Week On Wall Street

A shortened trading week began with a choppy session from the outset that was resolved to the downside. The S&P 500 closed down 0.37% at 4765. All of the indices were lower on the day and only the Technology sector (XLK) closed with a modest gain thanks to the move in the semiconductors - (AMD) and (NVDA).

Wednesday was another 'Risk-Off" day as every index and sector closed in the RED. Many of the high flyers were sold and with the 10-year ticking up to 4.10% the Real Estate sector (XLRE) was the big loser shedding 1.8%. The Russell small caps added to their losses to start the year leaving the index down 5.5% for January.

Back-to-back days of selling were turned into a positive opening for all of the major indices on Thursday. From there it was more "choppy action" with downside probing turning into a final upside surge moving the S&P from a low of 4740 before closing 0.88% higher at 4780. All of the major indices closed in the GREEN as well, and seven of the eleven sectors posted gains. The NASDAQ led the way with a 1.3% gain. At the sector level, it was Technology (XLK), Industrials (XLI), and Communication Services (XLC), all posting 1+% gains. Under the surface, money continues to rotate around but it does seem that eventually it flows back into technology.

The Bulls took control of the situation on Friday and pushed the S&P to a new all-time closing high at 4837. The DJIA continued adding new highs closing up 1%. The two-day rally produced a weekly gain for all of the indices except for the Russell small caps (IWM). The BEARS were last seen heading for the hills.

The Economy

Consumer

Retail sales beat assumptions, with December gains of 0.6% for the headline and 0.4% for the ex-auto measure after modest revisions that left a stronger path than analysts had assumed for "real" consumption into year-end. Analysts now expect GDP growth of 1.8% (was 1.5%) in Q4 and 1.9% (was 1.8%) in Q1, after the 4.9% Q3 gain.

The Discover Financial (DFS) EPS report reveals an unnerving trend in consumer credit.

The total net charge-off rate of 4.11% was 198 basis points higher versus the prior year period reflecting seasoning of recent vintages with higher delinquency trends. The credit card net charge-off rate was 4.68%, up 231 basis points from the prior year period and up 65 basis points from the prior quarter. The 30+ day delinquency rate for credit card loans was 3.87%, up 134 basis points year-over-year and up 46 basis points from the prior quarter. The student loan net charge-off rate was 1.52%, up 19 basis points from the prior year and up 20 basis points from the prior quarter. Personal loans net charge-off rate of 3.39% was up 190 basis points from the prior year and up 76 basis points from the prior quarter."

Provision for credit losses of $1.9 billion increased $1.0 billion from the prior year driven by a $305 million higher reserve build in the current quarter and a $717 million increase in net-charge offs.

Michigan Consumer sentiment surged 9.1 points to 78.8 in the preliminary January print, much stronger than expected. Indeed, it is the best since July 2021. Sentiment had jumped in December too, rising 8.4 points to 69.7 after dipping 2.5 ticks to 61.3 in November. The combined two-month gain is the best since 1991.

Michigan Sentiment (www.sca.isr.umich.edu/)

The bounce off the lows has been impressive, but despite the gains, sentiment remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

Manufacturing

Industrial production rose 0.1% in December after a flat reading in November from the 0.8% drop in October. Manufacturing production inched up 0.1% from 0.2% Vehicle manufacturing jumped another 1.6% after surging 7.4% in November.

Empire State manufacturing index plunged 29.2 points to -43.7 in January, much weaker than expected. This follows the prior 23.6-point tumble to -14.5 in December. This is the weakest print since May 2020. Most of the components declined and were in negative territory.

NY Fed manufacturing (www.newyorkfed.org/survey/empire/empiresurvey_overview.html)

Philly Fed Manufacturing index ticked up from -12.8 in December to -10.6 in January. This is the index’s 18th negative reading in the past 20 months. More than 26 percent of the firms reported decreases, exceeding the 16 percent reporting increases; 52 percent of the firms reported no change in current activity. The indexes for current new orders and current shipments both also rose in January but remained negative. The new orders index rose from -22.1 to -17.9, and the shipments index rose 5 points to -6.2.

Philly Fed (www.philadelphiafed.org/surveys-and-data/regional-economic-analysis/mbos-2024-01)

Those who keep repeating that manufacturing is ready to rise off the lows will have to wait longer.

Housing

NAHB housing market index improved another 7 points to 44 in January, the largest increase in nearly a year, after bouncing 3 ticks to 37 in December. That was the first increase since July and ties September for the highest since August.

For January internals, the single-family sales index increased by 7 points to 48 from 41. The future sales index popped 12 points to 57 from 45. That was the biggest gain since June 2020 and the highest level since July. The index of prospective buyer traffic was up 5 ticks to 29 from 24. Helping underpin improving confidence among home builders has been the drop in mortgage rates.

The 30-year pulled back to 6.75% in the most recent week and is down 115 basis points from the 23-year peak of 7.90% in October.

The U.S. housing starts report under-performed on net, with a 4.3% December starts drop to a 1.46 million rate, leaving largely intact a 6-month high of 1.52 million pace in November. Analysts also saw a disappointing 0.4% drop for starts under construction. The bad news was capped by a 1.9% December permits bounce that beat assumptions, and an 8.7% completions.

The hit to the available housing sector data from the spike in mortgage rates to a string of 23-year highs through September and October has been remarkably modest, and the sharp rate pull-back now into year-end is lifting sales activity into Q1.

Housing starts look poised for a Q1 growth rate of around 10%, after a 26% growth pace in Q4.

Existing home sales declined 1.0% to a 3.78 million pace, disappointing expectations, erasing the 0.8% bounce to 3.82 million in November. The supply of homes fell to 3.2 months after slipping to 3.5 previously from 3.6 in October. The median sales price dropped to $382,600 after November's decline to $387,700.

The mixed economic signals continue - weak NY Fed and Philly Fed Manufacturing followed by stronger-than-expected retail sales and stability in housing. That leaves plenty of uncertainty on the direction of the economy and the potential for rate cuts.

Financial Regulation

Not too long ago I highlighted the proposed Basel III banking regulations as a potential catastrophe for banks that will trickle down to businesses and consumers. In simplistic terms it will require banks to maintain nearly 20% more capital, resulting in increased borrowing costs for everyone.

There is good news, the new bank capital rules proposed by the federal banking regulators may never go into effect. The comment letter deadline on the Basel III Endgame was due yesterday; and, the joint comment letters by the Bank Policy Institute and the American Bankers Association make it exceedingly clear – the Fed must withdraw and dramatically adjust the current proposal, or the Federal Reserve faces a credible lawsuit that could block these new rules.

The Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, has now signaled a willingness to make changes. Still, these are unlikely to prevent a lawsuit and face the potential of being overturned, especially if a Republican wins the presidency. There is growing optimism that major changes will be made, but note that the market is not pricing in the increased probability that these rules may never be implemented.

There are no concrete dates for next steps. There will be a variety of public comments from Fed Governors on the proposal (like Governor Waller’s call for the Fed to rescind and re-propose the rule). The Fed is required by law to read and address each of the substantive comments before finalizing a rule. While no date is set for the next vote, it's now expected to be a second-half event, potentially after the November election.

It's a win for the economy if this proposal in its present state never sees the light of day.

The Global Economy

2023 GDP growth in China finished at 5.2%, but Q4 growth was only 4% annualized as the new lower-growth backdrop continues.

China GDP (www.bespokepremium.com)

Retail sales growth was the strongest since 2019, rising 7.4%; monthly sales rose 5% annualized before inflation, the strongest since August.

The 6.8% industrial production growth since 2020 also showed a rebound, with December output up at a similar pace to the annual growth.

While the focus is on the

Geopolitical Scene

While the focus is on the near-term economic data that we use to form an opinion on the global economy, there are also MACRO issues that may have far-reaching negative effects.

We've seen that global conflicts (Ukraine/Russia, (Israel/Hamas) rarely have a lasting effect on the equity markets. However, what is occurring with the terrorist action in the Red Sea shouldn't be dismissed lightly. The economic impact is being felt as shipping rates skyrocket and supply chains are being disrupted. And now the probability of US casualties has increased. All while the administration declares they are not looking for a war with the Houthis.

Newsflash; By their aggression, WAR has already been declared by this terrorist organization, and other than Israel, the world's reaction to this WAR is alarming. The lukewarm response invites further heightened terrorist activity that will have a major effect on markets everywhere.

In my opinion, this ends when the rest of the world starts to follow Israel's lead in this new war on Terrorists. Until then global economic mayhem will be part of the scene.

Earnings

Despite resilient economic activity and the best quarterly return of the S&P 500 (+11.7% in 4Q23) since 4Q20, 4Q S&P 500 earnings estimates have seen sharper downward revisions relative to history. In fact, in the 12 weeks leading up to 4Q earnings season, the S&P 500’s quarterly earnings have been revised down ~6.7%—that’s nearly double the previous ten-year average and sets up a shallow bar to ‘beat.’

Similar to previous earnings seasons, the next few weeks could present plenty of trading opportunities as investors tend to chase strong results in individual names.

Food For Thought

A complete "MESS"

Sorry, there is no other way to describe what is going on today in the "electrification" transition. Ensuring access to materials and natural resources was essential to the Transition to an Electrified world. Many of these resources are critical to the energy transition toward a decarbonized future, and some are at the heart of developing key Battery technologies, especially EV batteries. Mines extract raw materials; for batteries, these raw materials typically contain lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, and graphite.

To be a key payer and/or dominate the transition, greater self-sufficiency is important and the supply of battery metals remains a controversial topic in the US. The "Inflation Reduction Act" passed here in the US has a specific electric vehicles section while the EU has its Critical Raw Materials Act, specifically to become less dependent on China. In addition, the US Energy Act of 2020 defined critical materials as those which are essential to the economy and national security.

While it was important to recognize the need for these materials, little progress has been made in procuring them. It's nice to talk about the need for electrification but getting down and dirty and mining the materials is something the "other guys" (China and others) will have to do. As part of the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act, the European Critical Raw Materials Board will coordinate action so that by 2030 the EU can internally produce at least 10%. That is woefully inadequate and at this point shows how "talk" is much louder than "action" in this transition.

China is clearly in a powerful position to influence the global metal and minerals markets. As global supply chains get rewired, China is definitely in a strong position because it started to develop its mines and reprocessing capabilities in the 1950s and has stepped up its mining interests. China has been buying lithium mines since 2018. As of August 2023, China has acquired half of the 10 lithium mines on the market. Half of these mines are in Australia and Canada, while the other five are in Argentina, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Zimbabwe. The bottom line- China dominates in the supply of certain critical minerals or has a big share of the world’s supply.

In July, China imposed export restrictions on critical chip-making materials, such as gallium, citing national security reasons. The move came right after the US and its allies imposed restrictions curbing China’s access to chip-making technologies. It shows that China will not be shy in using critical minerals as a policy tool to achieve or try to influence the policies imposed against them and maybe restrict the products and technologies that other nations can use.

The EU has large ambitions regarding electrification, and the US has followed in its footsteps. They have also followed the woefully inadequate policy needed to procure what is necessary to make it happen. The simple fact is the US does not have enough supply to satisfy all its needs domestically and will have to rely on international trade partners. The US does not have the production or the mineral reserves that it needs in a multipolar world. For example, about 24 of the 50 minerals deemed critical by the US Geological Survey, the US either reported less than 1% of reserves from a global perspective or lacked sufficient data to determine how much material it has.

This highlights the need for a more comprehensive geological survey and more exploration activity so that the US can develop a mining policy that allows for the development or exploitation of deposits to significantly reduce dependence on China and other nations over several years. The US could continue to work with Canada and Mexico, as well as Australia. Still, with all the logistical challenges, the US must develop its mining industry in a way that is less dependent on imports.

The facts show there is no "will" for the US to get dirty. Progress is non-existent now and at best can be deemed SLOW in development. Regulatory restrictions and environmental concerns regarding the mining of the materials are the roadblocks that keep the US dependent on the "other guy". The only cobalt mine in the US is closing due to inflationary impacts on construction costs. Maine has one of the world's largest Lithium deposits but existing regulations won't allow mining of the resource. MP Materials (MP) owns and operates the only integrated rare earth mining and processing site in North America that is finally allowed to break ground after a three-year battle.

In the last two years, the following projects have been canceled

Twin Metals' leases to mine near BWCA

Mining Leases Near Wilderness Area in Minnesota

Banned mining for 20 years in a giant watershed near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Killed Antofagasta's Minnesota copper project

Stop Seabed Mining in California

According to projections by the International Energy Agency, the world will need at least 1.1 million metric tons of lithium annually by 2040, more than ten times what it currently produces. That deems the entire electrification transition the "pipe dream" that no one wants to recognize. It is turning out to be another "speech" because it isn't supported by any semblance of a "plan".

I'm all for keeping the environment pristine - it is surely a worthwhile cause. However, I'm not interested in becoming a slave to the "other guy" to feed an "ambition". Especially when the other guy WILL use their dominance to exert undue pressure and harm the economy I'm living with. Those who want to make the dream come true are voting for one entity to become very wealthy at the expense of everyone else.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

The S&P started the week struggling at resistance just below the all-time high. All of that ended when a late-week rally took the index to a new closing high.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

The S&P now joins the DJIA in the new high club and keeps the BULLISH narrative in the forefront. While this event should be cause for celebration the fact of the matter is the S&P is up just 43 points in the last two-plus years. A result of the difficult operating environment that has been in place since December 2021.

Forecasters will now come alive with their revised targets for the S&P, but with no overhead resistance, your guess is as good as the PhD at any research firm.

Investment Backdrop

The equity market was largely in churn mode in the first three weeks of trading this year, and one gets the sense that investors are just waiting for 2024 earnings guidance to start getting more conviction. The S&P 500 has been down 0.6% while small and mid-cap indexes are down 5%, giving back some big gains in December with sector performance modestly biased towards growth and defensive sectors.

The S&P 500 is now experiencing a short-term overbought downturn that supports more sideways-to-lower price action. Given the continued "mixed" economic data investors are attempting to figure out how that will affect the economy and the Fed's decisions on rates. The megacaps remain relatively resilient (MSFT and NVDA both made new highs during the week) which should allow the major indices to avoid a major pullback even as breadth deteriorates temporarily.

Anyone who was expecting a continued broadening out of the market in 2024 has been disappointed by how the year has started. Eleven trading days into the year, the cap-weighted S&P 500 has declined 0.64%, but the equal-weighted version of the index is down much more with a decline of 2.55%. That narrowing is somewhat concerning and could be another indication that the market is trying to figure out where the economy is headed. That of course then adds the uncertainty regarding the Fed.

Meanwhile, the small caps broke down to make a lower "reaction low" on Wednesday before rebounding. The weak internal metrics indicated a pullback was taking place under the market’s surface, but the strong rally on Friday is evidence to suggest the pullback is done.

Final Thoughts

As the opening quote from Mr. Pickens states you better have a plan instead of a speech. Earnings season always yields a bevy of opportunities whether they be for a short-term trade or adding a position that I can hold on to for a while. I've got a strategy that worked very well in Q4'23 and with a couple of minor tweaks will employ a plan that will take advantage of what develops during this earnings season.

The next step. At some point, the tech rally slows and perhaps fades. The trick will be to select the sectors that will attract some of that money.

A well-thought-out plan = good results.

