Gartner: Long Term Winner With An Impressive Business Model, But A Hold

Jan. 20, 2024 3:40 AM ETGartner, Inc. (IT) Stock
Summary

  • Gartner’s revenue has grown well during the last decade, principally driven by technological tailwinds alongside the development of deep expertise.
  • Its margins have grown impressively, owing to a greater weighting toward subscription revenue. This has created a resilient, non-cyclical business model that should grow alongside inflation (at a minimum).
  • We believe Gartner is a long winner with limited downside risks. The continued development of its business model is a top priority for Management.
  • Gartner is a superior investment relative to its peers, owing to comparable growth and substantially higher margins. This will allow for greater distributions, partnered with its lower downside risk.
  • Gartner is priced for perfection. Following an impressive decade, the company is trading at a similar valuation, suggesting it must maintain this trajectory. Given the uncertainty, naturally given the larger scale, we are hesitant.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Gartner is a fantastic company with limited downsides in our view. Management has developed an impressive business model, underpinned by deep expertise and a strong reputation. The company is a market leader and has

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.87K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

