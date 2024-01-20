DEV IMAGES/Moment via Getty Images

Two foreign issuers listed in the US this past week, joined by one blank check. Four IPOs joined the pipeline, as well as one SPAC.

Kazakhstan's Kaspi.kz (KSPI) raised $1.0 billion at a $17.4 billion market cap in its upsized deal, becoming the second company from the country to list on a major US exchange. Kaspi.kz operates a payments, marketplace, and fintech "super app" that provides a range of services for both consumers and merchants. The company is highly profitable and has achieved strong growth in recent years, though its revenue is highly concentrated in Kazakhstan, an emerging market with a history of volatility. It closed its first day up 4%.

Hong Kong-based interconnect products provider CCSC Technology International (CCTG) offered more shares but priced at the low end to raise $6 million at a $51 million market cap. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses. CCSC Technology International finished the week up 125%.

JVSPAC Acquisition (JVSAU) raised $50 million in the year's first blank check IPO. The SPAC plans to target business at the intersection of lifestyle and technology.

Four IPOs submitted initial filings this past week, led by Mexican discount grocery chain BBB Foods (TBBB), which filed to raise $300 million. Operating under the name Tiendas 3B, the company offers a limited assortment of value grocery products and had nearly 2,300 stores at the end of 2023. Autoimmune disease biotech Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) filed to raise $100 million. Singapore-based safety equipment provider Rectitude Holdings (RECT) filed to raise $10 million at a $73 million market cap. Brazilian packaged food company BRB Foods (BRB.RC) filed to raise $8 million.

More sizable issuers are lining up for January IPOs, with two currently scheduled for the week ahead.

In its second IPO attempt, BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) plans to raise $880 million at a $3.4 billion market cap. The company offers a home and community-based healthcare services platform. It is focused on delivering services to complex patients, particularly Senior and Specialty patients, which includes Behavioral populations. Very large with decent growth, BrightSpring serves over 400,000 patients daily through a network of 10,000 clinical providers and pharmacists.

Biotech CG Oncology (CGON) plans to raise $201 million at a $1.0 billion market cap. Its sole clinical asset, cretostimogene, is initially in development for high-risk Bacillus Calmette Guerin-unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer. Cretostimogene is currently in an ongoing Phase 3 trial, with topline data expected by the end of 2024. If successful, CG Oncology believes that this trial could serve as the basis for a Biologics License Application submission to the FDA.

U.S. IPO Calendar
Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners
CG Oncology (CGON) Irvine, CA $201M $1,014M $16 - $18 11,800,000 Morgan Stanley Goldman Phase 3 biotech developing an oncolytic immunotherapy for bladder cancer.
BrightSpring Health (BTSG) Louisville, KY $880M $3,415M $15 - $18 53,333,336 Goldman KKR Provides home and community-based healthcare services.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 1/18/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 9.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 0.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Nu Holdings (NU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 9.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 3.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Wise and Porsche.

