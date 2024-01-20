Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • Google's financial results show strong revenue growth and increased margins, leading to impressive net income expansion.
  • Google's core businesses, such as Google Search and YouTube, continue to experience revenue growth, while Google Cloud sees significant growth in the cloud market.
  • Despite competition, Google's dominant technology assets and focus on shareholder returns make it a valuable investment.
  • The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

The Power of Search Engine. Transforming Industries and Customer Service. A Look into the Future of AI search. Yellow loupe icon processing search requests. Modern 3D render

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Every day, you'll see a new article on Seeking Alpha, or other investment sites. Five long-term dividend investments, why you need this 10% yielding investment, and much more. However, despite the cash flow of dividends, keep in mind that dividends are a form of double

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
32.49K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Valleywood profile picture
Valleywood
Today, 6:03 AM
Comments (1.22K)
Dividends are great, particularly if one is just starting out. Get your feet wet and become familiar with the market, etc. Reinvesting those dividends in a company like J&J over a 30-year career is spectacular for a new entry.
Somehow along the way we have forgotten how to create our own dividends and Google is perfect for that. Buy some shares and in time, sell one and presto ! A dividend at 15% tax for mere mortals. Capital Gains outside a ROTH are the Cat's Pajamas.
Yes, I am retired and love my monthly dividends in my ROTH. But I love capital gains more. Old geezers need blood pumping action ! And Google is perfect for me........ so I own a few shares. :>)
Good article pointing out a strategy that is getting lost in the "Dividends Forever" mist.
