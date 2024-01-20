Phiromya Intawongpan

Speculation has been swirling in the markets for a Fed cut as soon as March. Not only are Fed Funds futures still pricing the probability of such a cut, but even some reputable analysts are advocating for such a move. We, however, are of a different opinion. With stronger than expected data coming in the past week, we do not see any rational explanation for the Fed to make such a rash decision. Having been behind the curve in terms of raising rates and nipping in the bud the inflationary pressures of the past years, the Fed will be hesitant to cut before consecutive months of better than expected inflationary data to support their move. At the end of the day, looking back, they will need to be able to fully support the decision to cut. Such support can only be achieved after two or more months of below target inflation prints that can paint a picture of a stabilizing macro environment. The last thing the Fed wants is a 70s style inflation come-back. To that end, the UK is showing us that the respective scenario is a distinct possibility:

UK CPI (Reuters)

The last leg of the inflation battle, namely the move in CPI to 2%, is the hardest, and we expect the Fed to be steady in getting the job done.

To that end, we see the Fed on hold until June, having a similar view to JPMorgan. That higher for longer environment translates into a positive view on a short-dated bond fund like Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR), which will be able to provide investors with a high yield for a prolonged period of time.

Analytics

AUM: $0.33 billion

Sharpe Ratio: -0.51 (3Y)

Std. Deviation: 1.4 (3Y)

Annualized Volatility: 1.27%

Yield: 5.7%

Premium/Discount to NAV: 0%

Z-Stat: n/a

Leverage Ratio: 0%

Composition: IG bonds with a low duration

Duration: 0.9 yrs

Expense Ratio: 0.15%

US Inflationary picture - Are we there yet?

The US has made tremendous efforts in fighting off inflation:

US CPI (CNBC)

The year-over-year increase in consumer prices, as measured by the US CPI (U.S. consumer price index) has come down to 3.4% from elevated figures. While the move down is notable, having peaked at over 8% in 2022, we can say we are in the last leg of the race. Will we see this figure tumble to 2% and stay there in the next two months? Absolutely not.

Expect the Fed to want this number around 2% for a couple of consecutive months before cutting rates. It does not have to be under 2%, but CPI has to print in the 2% range for a number of months in order for the Fed to have the all-clear signal. Why? So that they cannot be accused of cutting rates too soon. Irrespective of what happens next, politically they are covered for their monetary stance. The worst they can do is cut too soon and then see a re-acceleration in inflation. That one would be tough to explain away, and the better alternative is to risk a mild recession but ensure the 'inflation war' is won.

FLDR - A fund that delivers

We like FLDR here until the first Fed cut, given its collateral composition and de-minimis volatility and drawdown. The fund falls in the very short duration cash parking vehicles bucket, and has done a tremendous job in the past year to provide investors with a higher yield than treasuries without any headaches:

Data by YCharts

The fund has an entirely investment grade composition, thus the probability of default for any single issuer is extremely remote for the fund's duration:

Ratings (Fact Sheet)

Unlike other short term bond funds, the vehicle contains only a very small slice of BBB names, with the rest packed in AA and A credits. This composition ensures the drawdowns are under -2%, and the fund does not run any credit risk given its tenor profile.

Treasuries make up over 12% of the collateral pool, with the rest composed of corporate bonds:

Composition (Fund Fact Sheet)

As other competitors in the space, the fund has a high exposure to financials via its holdings:

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

Banking is the largest sector, followed by Industrials and Financial Institutions.

What to expect from the fund in 2024

Given the current shape of the forward curve and our view on the first Fed rate cut, we expect a total return in excess of 5.5% for the fund during 2024, with a drawdown of maximum -1%. A retail investor can put their funds in this name and not think about it, and revisit the fund at the end of the year. The vehicle will start to experience a decline in its large 5.7% 30-day SEC yield only after the first Fed cut. Given its duration profile, it will take a while for lower rates to percolate. Remember that a low duration fund simply means that as bonds mature, the vehicle will be forced to buy new bonds with prevailing yields, thus forcing the dividend yield down. The current duration positioning of 0.9 years gives a 100% portfolio turnover in approximately 11 months. Do not expect the dividend yield to drop after the first fed cut. The decrease will be very slow and gradual.

Given its composition and duration, this fund has seen extremely shallow drawdowns, especially after the bulk of rate increases were priced in. The only driver for a drawdown going forward will be a harrowing credit crisis that would move spreads out on short-dated bonds by more than 100 bps. Even then, given the duration, the expected drawdown is approximately -1%.

Conclusion

FLDR is a short-dated bond fund. The vehicle has a 0.9 years duration and a 30-day SEC yield of 5.7% currently. We do not think the Fed will cut rates until June of 2024, seeing front end rates higher for longer. FLDR has been a performer in the past year, correctly capturing the front end of the yield curve with a de-minimis drawdown. The vehicle will continue to exhibit the same analytics, and represents a robust, stress-free choice for investors who want to stay in cash-like vehicles that offer higher yields than treasuries.