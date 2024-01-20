Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jan. 20, 2024
Summary

  • Text is a customer service platform that offers live chat support, multichannel communication, chatbots, analytics, integration, customization, and security.
  • In an update reported at the beginning of January, the company showed a worsening in key performance indicators such as churn rate or ARPU.
  • I think this slowdown in growth is temporary and was impacted by the macroeconomic situation and the change in revenue recognition.
  • Currently, the P/FCF Ratio is 14x, and the dividend yield is 6.5%, making it a very attractive investment opportunity.

AI chatbot - Artificial Intelligence digital concept

Vertigo3d

Investment Thesis

Text (OTC:LCHTF), formerly LiveChat Software, experienced a challenging year with its stock price declining by nearly 30%. Various issues, including slower growth, an uptick in subscription cancellations, and concerns surrounding artificial intelligence, have dented confidence in the company.

I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

