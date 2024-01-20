BildWerk

There’s an old saying that while it’s the early bird that catches the worm, it’s the second mouse who gets the cheese.

That seems to be the case for the proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel by Tokyo-based Nippon Steel, which in December announced its plan to acquire the Pittsburgh-based company for $14.1 billion.

Nippon Steel is the largest steel producer in Japan and the fourth-largest in the world. Nippon’s annual production is 44.37 million tons, while U.S. Steel’s is 14.49, according to the World Steel Association. Combined, the two would surpass Ansteel Group’s 55.65 million tons, making Nippon the third-largest world producer of steel.

Now although Nippon hasn’t cited specific figures on how valuable the merger will be in terms of dollars and yen, the company said “the synergies will come from pooling advanced production technology and know-how in product development, operations, energy savings and recycling,” according to a Reuters article.

Nippon Is Not the First to Ask U.S. Steel To Dance

That would have to be the case, given that Nippon’s offer is more than seven times US. Steel's EBITDA for the preceding 12-month period. Nippon’s offer in December was a $55-per-share, cash-and-stock bid that dwarfed the offer Cleveland-Cliffs made in August of just $35 per share (or about $7.3 billion).

So, while we’re making metaphors about early birds and second mice, what we might have here instead is U.S. Steel was asked to dance by one partner, only to have another cut in. Investors don’t need to do any math, back-of-the-envelope or otherwise, to realize that getting a $14 billion payday is better than a $7 billion one.

Indeed, all this attention alone has served to drive up U.S. Steel’s stock price, which appears to have Cleveland-Cliffs creeping around the dance floor trying to scare Nippon away from its waltz with U.S. Steel.

Cleveland-Cliffs Shenanigans

According to sources, on January 9, Cleveland-Cliffs representatives hosted a call with investors and other stakeholders through the investment firm Jefferies to discuss the Nippon deal. A point of contention was actions the United Steelworkers labor union could take to block the deal.

The Cleveland-Cliffs representatives insinuated that the United Steelworkers (USW) are going to file a grievance this month to stop the merger, claiming breach of contract among other things. So, because Cleveland-Cliffs couldn’t cut back in with U.S. Steel, apparently they’re trying to pull the plug on the music.

Shortly after that call was held, that grievance was filed claiming that U.S. Steel “didn’t heed the union’s rights under a successorship agreement.”

Efforts were made to reach Jefferies for comment, but they went unanswered.

This full-court press seems to also hinge on this deal as yet another example of American interests selling out to Asian ones. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman told CNN, “It’s absolutely outrageous that U.S. Steel has agreed to sell themselves to a foreign company. Steel is always about security – both our national security and the economic security of our steel communities. I am committed to doing anything I can do, using my platform and my position, to block this foreign sale.”

One hopes the investors who’ll benefit from Nippon’s better deal remember that fearmongering won’t take root, in that 1) it is not 1941 – Japan is our 4th largest trade partner rather than our mortal enemy, and 2) U.S. Steel has no defense contracts with the US federal government.

$14.1 Billion Is More Than $7.3 Billion

It shouldn’t be surprising that an outperformed company is trying to kill a deal behind the scenes, but it would be surprising if investors fell for it. Current (and prospective) U.S. Steel shareholders should ignore the chatter, and remember that the more valuable deal is indeed more valuable. The second mouse has caught the cheese from the waltz partners after the early bird hit the snooze.