I have started posting my full analysis videos on YouTube (see my profile for the link) but I still think writing these articles is fun but also helps me think thoroughly about the performance of the portfolio and offers a chance to consider things I might otherwise overlook.

John and Jane's Portfolios (Taxable and Retirement) is the culmination of 6 full years of data collected on actual results of real trades with the goal of building a portfolio that generates consistent income that they can use to generate income in retirement. John and Jane are an interesting example because they are entirely dependent on what they have saved in addition to social security in order to live. The reason I got involved in the first place was that their previous advisor had switched companies and charged them another round of $30,000 of mutual fund load fees when he switched out of the previous fund groups to the new company. I am not a financial advisor but John and Jane decided they liked my approach from many discussions we had when I was their banker.

The 2023 Taxable portfolio had its best year producing income since it was established in 2018 and 2024 is looking promising based on our forecast. The big difference in 2024 is going to be how much of the portfolio we have switched over to income producing investments with no volatility - including Certificates and Charles Schwab Money Market (SWVXX). These types of products have helped John and Jane produce considerable interest income without subjecting that cash to long-term investments and the volatility of the equity market.

While the protection these products offer is immense the clear downside is that if the Federal reserve begins to reduce rates we could see future yields in these product types diminish and they do not offer the same growth yield growth potential since they are fixed rates or ties to rates set by the Federal Reserve. The last downside is that they do not offer much of a chance to purchase at a significant discount - something that had greatly benefitted John and Jane by allowing us to buy shares when they were cheap and benefit from a higher yield relative to the investment made.

2024 Projected Dividends By Company & Portfolio Composition

It's one thing to collect a lot of dividends but it's another thing to understand that you have a strong portfolio composition, after all, you could generate the same amount of income from owning one stock as you can from owning 20+ different investments but the portfolio with only one stock is subject to a level of risk that could prove absolutely devastating. A portfolio with 20 investments could meet the same fate but if chosen for the right reasons then I would take the latter portfolio any day.

John and Jane have quite a few holdings and even though we have trimmed back the number of holdings they still have a fairly diversified portfolio. Here are the main questions to consider as you view the image below:

If a position accounts for a significant amount of the capital (% of account) but produces minimal yield how does that impact my income production goals?

What if a holding makes up a small amount of capital (% of account) but produces an outside dividend and carries a high yield? How much exposure can I afford to have to a high-risk investment like this?

2024 - Taxable Forecasted Portfolio (Consistent Dividend Investor)

For the first bullet point, I like to use Apple (AAPL) as the example because it represents a significant amount of capital but a minimal amount of dividend produced/yield. If my true goal is to boost income more than what is currently being produced then this might be a good starting point because reinvesting those funds at a higher yield will boost the portfolios income significantly (moving from a .50% yield to say a 4% yield is an 8-fold increase).

For the second bullet point, I like to Arbor Realty (ABR) because this is a position that was trimmed by considerably in 2023. This position is expected to produce nearly 2.9% of the total portfolio income even though it represents less than 1% of the total allocated capital. This doesn't mean it's a bad thing (maybe it was purchased at a steep discount) but it does raise the question of whether or not you are comfortable with that company producing that much of the portfolio's income. An even better example is what happened with Lumen Technologies (LUMN) when they eliminated the dividend entirely because you have to ask yourself if you can take the income hit if things go sideways.

2024 Forecasted Income

With CD's becoming a larger component of income for John and Jane I have made some adjustments that will allow me to more accurately estimate income growth in 2024.

Since CD income is fixed for the duration of the investment I have made sure to exclude it from the potential growth when I apply 3%, 5%, and 7% income adjustments.

2024 income looks like it has the potential to decrease by -8.0% next year but this is just looking at the dividend/distribution income. If we include the $55K of cash, SWVXX, and CD investment income I would expect to see about 2.1% increase year-over-year.

FY 2024 - Taxable Forecasted Income (Consistent Dividend Investor)

Column 2024 (EX CD's) - In the event no dividend increases are made on any holdings and we invested no funds into CD's or SWVXX we are projecting that income could be down nearly 8.0% year-over-year. While unlikely, this is part of how I think about the worst possible case scenario for income generated and is part of the reason why we encouraged John and Jane to take a monthly paycheck of $1,700/month (because the worst case scenario suggests $1,742.41).

2024 (W CD's) - This field looks at what would happen if all extra cash was held in SWVXX or CD's yielding an average of 4% (we are estimating lower in the event that the Federal Reserve lowers rates). This column tells us that even if no dividend increases are assigned, that we would be looking at portfolio income growth of 2.1% year-over-year or an average of $1,932.41/month.

Columns 3%, 5%, & 7% - These columns look at the potential income generated depending on the size of the dividend increases including the income from the CD's and SWVXX. In each of these respective cases we are estimating between under $1,984.68/month to $2,054.38/month.

Conclusion

John and Jane's portfolio saw risk levels significantly decreased in 2023 and we are expecting to continue reducing exposure when it makes sense. Given the potential environment of rate decreases I am expecting the income growth to be on the lower end of growth (between 3%-5%) but so much of this is going to depend on when and how much rates are reduced and the chance of a recession taking place. I have mentioned on my YouTube videos that I am very concerned about the impact of a troubled auto industry and how that could have a ripple effect through the US Economy.

John and Jane are long all holdings mentioned in this article.

If you found this article interesting and are interested in even more in-depth reviews of John and Jane's portfolio please consider following me on my YouTube Channel.