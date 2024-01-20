xefstock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) recently noted that many new models are expected to hit the market in 2024. I think that the new models could bring net sales growth in addition to the growth experienced by the global recreational boat market. Additionally, with a previous history of better than expected earnings and beneficial expectations from market analysts, in my opinion, MBUU seems to be receiving a lot of attention from market participants. There are obvious risks from future supply chain disruptions, failed inorganic growth, or goodwill impairments. However, in my view, MBUU does trade quite undervalued.

Malibu Boats: Guidance, Recent Earnings, And Better Than Expected Market Expectations

Founded in 1982, Malibu Boats designs and manufactures recreational boats, including high-performance sports as well as inboard and outboard boats, under eight well-known brands. The company reports close to 400 dealer locations and about 3k employees worldwide.

Source: Investor Presentation

With a leading position in the US market in several categories, the product portfolio covers activities such as water skiing, wakeboarding, fishing, and recreational boating. In my view, constant innovation, exemplified by patented technologies like Surf Gate, appears to be one of the most relevant market expansion drivers. The following is a table from the most recent quarterly report about the different brands run by Malibu. Investors who are specialized in this industry may recognize some of these brands.

Source: 10-Q

With the presentations about the business model being done, let's say that I did not appreciate the last outlook given in November for 2024. Malibu Boats noted net sales expectations close to high teens to low twenties and a target Adjusted EBITDA margin down 350-450 basis points.

Source: Investor Presentation

With that about the guidance for 2024, I think that it is worth mentioning that the recent quarterly earnings and revenue were better than expected. EPS GAAP stood at $0.98, and net sales were close to $12.45 million. In addition, it is also worth noting that Malibu Boats delivered better than expected EPS in Q1 and Q2 of 2023.

Source: SA Source: SA

Given the previous history of better than expected EPS and net sales growth, the decline in the share price was, in my view, a bit surprising. The company is currently trading at the $45-$52 mark. The current stock price is not significantly higher from the stock charts seen in 2020 and 2021.

Source: SA

I think that the expectations for 2024, 2025, and 2026 are beneficial. Considering the current stock price, I wonder if market participants did have a look at them. Market expectations include 2026 net sales of $1.237 billion, with 2026 EBITDA close to $233 million, 2026 net income close to $144 million, and 2026 free cash flow close to $141 million.

Source: S&P

Stable Balance Sheet With A Small Amount Of Debt

Malibu Boats reports a considerable amount of cash and a lot of inventory, which is financed mainly by accrued expenses, some accounts payable, and long term debt. Accrued expenses and accounts payable are significant, reflecting that Malibu reports beneficial links with providers. As a result, Malibu does not require a lot of financing from banks.

In particular, in the last quarter, Malibu Boats reported cash worth $45 million, trade receivables of about $64 million, and inventories close to $174 million. Total current assets stand at $296 million, and the current ratio is larger than 1x. I don't see a liquidity problem here.

Other assets include property, plant, and equipment worth $237 million, goodwill of about $100 million, and other intangible assets worth $219 million. Finally, total assets stand at close to $922 million, and the asset/liability ratio is close to 3x. Yes, I would say that the balance sheet appears quite stable.

Source: 10-Q

The list of liabilities includes accounts payable worth $37 million, with accrued expenses of close to $109 million, total current liabilities of about $152 million, and payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement of close to $39 million. Finally, total liabilities stand at about $294 million.

Source: 10-Q

Cost Of Debt, And WACC

The company reports a revolving line of credit, which expires on July 8, 2027. In July 2022, the credit agreement was modified and reformulated, increasing the borrowing capacity. The obligations are guaranteed by the LLC and subsidiaries, excluding Malibu Boats, Inc. The loans bear interest based on the prime rate or SOFR, with margins based on the leverage ratio. The agreement includes customary covenants and financial restrictions, with conditions for dividends and distributions. The company also provided information with regard to the interest rate paid, which is close to 6.72%. Given these figures, I think that assuming a WACC between 7% and 8% would make sense.

Borrowings under the Credit Agreement bear interest at a rate equal to either, at the Company's option, the highest of the prime rate, the Federal Funds Rate (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus 0.5%, or one-month Term SOFR (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus 1% (the "Base Rate") or SOFR (as defined in the Credit Agreement), in each case plus an applicable margin ranging from 1.25% to 2.00% with respect to SOFR borrowings and 0.25% to 1.00% with respect to Base Rate borrowings. The applicable margin is based upon the consolidated leverage ratio of the LLC and its subsidiaries. As of September 30, 2023, the interest rate on the Company's revolving credit facility was 6.72%. Source: 10-Q

The Introduction Of New Products In 2024 Could Bring Significant Net Sales Growth

In the last quarterly report, Malibu Boats delivered a significant number of new introductions planned for 2024. Two new Malibu models, one Axis, two Cobalt, and one Pursuit model are expected to hit the market in 2024. As a result, I believe that new introductions could lead to more units being sold and net sales growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

Malibu Boats' Network Of Dealers Will Most Likely Help The Company Deliver Net Sales Growth

The company generates revenue through the sale of boats and trailers to its dealer network, considering rebates, discounts, and other incentives. Additionally, optional boat features are included. Returns include products returned under the company's warranty. Spare parts and accessories are supplied to the dealer network. The distributor network consisting of more than 400 worldwide is considered crucial to the consumer experience and a key competitive advantage in the business model. In my view, the network is not only what will most likely help Malibu bring further net sales growth. I believe that new entrants in the industry will most likely have a lot of issues competing with Malibu Boats because of the network. I assumed that relationships with dealers generally take many years.

Given The Healthy Balance Sheet, We Could Expect Growth Through Acquisitions

The business strategy also focuses on growth through strategic acquisitions. Recent purchases of Maverick Boat Group, Pursuit, and Cobalt evidence expansion into new categories and product lines, capitalizing on existing operational strengths. If we study the targets a bit, Malibu appears to search for companies with leadership in market share, solid cash flows, and experienced teams.

Given previous acquisitions, the total amount of goodwill accumulated, and the beneficial balance sheet, in my view, we could expect further acquisitions in the coming years. The global recreational boat market is expected to grow at close to 6.5% CAGR in the coming years. In my opinion, Malibu Boats could exceed the expected growth of the market thanks to inorganic growth.

The global recreational boat market was valued at USD 16.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Source: polarismarketresearch

My Cash Flow Expectations

My cash flow expectations include 2031 net income close to $14 million, with non-cash compensation expense worth $6 million, depreciation of close to $46 million, and 2031 amortization of about $5 million.

Also taking into account trade receivables of about $17 million, inventories close to $15 million, and prepaid expenses and other assets of $19 million, I assumed 2031 changes in accounts payable of -$111 million. Additionally, with changes in accrued expenses of close to $463 million, 2031 CFO would be not far from $317 million, and FCF could be close to $182 million.

Source: My Expectations

According to Seeking Alpha, MBUU appears to be trading at close to 9x PE Non-GAAP earnings, 0.7x net sales, and 5.9x forward EBITDA. These figures are significantly below the figures reported by companies in the same sector. The median EV/EBITDA stands at close to 9x-10x. Given these figures, in my view, an exit multiple close to 7x FCF would be conservative.

Source: SA

With FCF ranging from $142 million to $182 million, EV/FCF of 7x, and a WACC of 7.6%, the total enterprise value would be close to $1.67 billion. If we add cash in hand and subtract long-term debt, the implied fair price would be close to $81 per share, and IRR would not be far from 8.6%.

Source: My DCF Model

Competitors And Risks

In my opinion, the recreational boat industry, including the high performance, inboard, and outboard categories, is highly competitive for both consumers and dealers. They face competition from large manufacturers with significant financial resources as well as smaller manufacturers and distributors in current and future markets. The rivalry centers on the brand, price, and performance of the product.

The company faces significant risks in relation to the protection of its intellectual property rights and data privacy. In my opinion, the validity and breadth of patents and trademarks as well as the confidentiality of the technology are essential. Potential litigation, challenges to patent validity, and infringement claims can result in substantial costs.

Other risks to consider are those related to goodwill impairments or failed M&A expansion. In my view, if Malibu Boats fails to successfully integrate recently acquired targets, or synergies are lower than expected, FCF expectations would most likely decline. As a result, Malibu Boats could suffer decreases in the stock demand and stock price.

Finally, there are a number of factors that are currently affecting quarterly results, and may have a detrimental impact on future net income growth. In the last quarters, Malibu Boats included supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and inflation.

Our financial results and operations have been, and could continue to be, impacted by events outside of our control, including supply chain disruptions that we believe were driven by numerous factors, such as labor shortages, ongoing domestic logistical constraints, West Coast port challenges and rising prices for our suppliers, in part due to inflationary pressures. Source: 10-Q

My Takeaway

Malibu Boats expects to launch new models in 2024, and the inorganic growth strategy could also bring significant net sales growth. Additionally, in my view, its solid network of distributors and diversified portfolio will most likely protect the company from net sales volatility, and may serve as net sales drivers. There are relevant risks from goodwill impairments, failed inorganic growth, or supply chain disruptions. With that being said, I believe that the stock is quite undervalued.