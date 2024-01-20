simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious review of the Main BuyWrite ETF (BUYW). My concern was that although the BUYW ETF has outperformed since inception, it was mostly because of a stellar 2022 performance. Without much details on how BUYW achieved its outperformance in 2022, I could not judge whether the fund's returns were repeatable and sustainable.

In fact, since my article, BUYW's performance has lagged that of other BuyWrite ETFs like the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), validating my concerns (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - BUYW has lagged BuyWrite peers since October (Seeking Alpha)

Time To Go International?

Lately, I have been setting my sights to international markets, as I believe valuations in the U.S. markets are getting excessive and may lead to poor forward returns (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - GMO 7 year forecasted returns (GMO)

In this article, I will analyze the Main International ETF (BATS:INTL), a stablemate of the BUYW ETF, to see if it is a good candidate to be included in my international equities portfolio.

So far, the INTL ETF has performed well since inception, returning 18.4% in 2023 compared to 15.3% from a passive international index ETF. INTL correctly bet on Japan and India while avoiding China and the U.K.

However, my concern is that similar to the BUYW ETF, without more details on INTL's investment process, it is hard to judge whether INTL's outperformance is repeatable. For now, I am placing the INTL ETF on my watchlist to track and monitor. I rate the INTL ETF a hold.

Fund Overview

The Main International ETF is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Index ("Index") by utilizing a dynamic asset allocation approach to identify undervalued economic regions, countries and sectors combined with rigorous fundamental analysis. The fund will also tactically invest in various ETFs to take advantage of opportunities as they arise and may employ a covered call option strategy to enhance returns.

The INTL ETF has close to $110 million in assets and charges a 1.2% expense ratio (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - INTL overview (mainmgtetfs.com)

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 4 shows INTL's portfolio as of January 18, 2024 (Figure 4). The fund's largest geographical allocations are Japan (20.0% combined weight), India (9.8% combined weight), Germany (8.5% combined weight), Mexico (7.5%) and France (7.0%).

Figure 4 - INTL portfolio holdings (Author created with holdings file)

Figure 5 shows the geographical allocation of the benchmark index, as represented by the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX), which has geographical allocations of 15.1% in Japan, 9.4% in the U.K., 7.7% in France, 7.7% in Canada, and 7.0% in China (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - ACWX geographical allocations (ishares.com)

Notably, INTL is overweight Japan (20.0% vs. 15.0%) India (9.8% vs. 4.9%), and Germany (8.5% vs. 5.5%) and underweight China (no allocation vs. 7.0%) and the U.K. (no allocation vs. 9.4%).

Although INTL's prospectus mentions other aspects of its strategy such as selling covered calls, those were not observed in the current portfolio.

Active Geographical Calls Adding Value

Looking at INTL's active allocations, it does seem to be adding value vs. the index. For example, Japan has been a market darling in recent years as famous investor Warren Buffett has been leading the charge in buying up Japanese equities.

Similarly, Indian equities are benefiting from the shift in global investments moving out of China and into India, as the Indian economy benefits from favourable demographics and strong ties with America.

On the other hand, Chinese equities have been a laggard for several years in a row, as the country grapples with a deflating housing bubble and geopolitical tensions with the U.S.

Meanwhile, the U.K. is one of the weakest western economies most at risk of falling into a recession, as its core inflation rate remains stubbornly high at 5.1% YoY in December despite punishingly high policy rates from the Bank of England (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - U.K.'s inflation rate remains stubbornly high (tradingeconomics.com)

Looking at INTL's active calls as represented by the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ), iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA), iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), and iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU), we can see EWJ and INDA have outperformed ACWX in the past year, while MCHI and INDA have underperformed (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - INTL's active calls have added value (Seeking Alpha)

Returns

This has allowed the INTL ETF to deliver strong performance, with an 18.4% return in 2023 (Figure 8), compared to 15.5% for the ACWX ETF (Figure 9).

Figure 8 - INTL historical performance (morningstar.com) Figure 9 - ACWX historical returns (morningstar.com)

However, one word of caution is that since the INTL was only incepted in late 2022, there are not enough data to pass judgment. My concern is that similar to the BUYW ETF, INTL's short-term outperformance may not be repeatable or sustainable over the long-run.

Distribution & Yield

The INTL ETF pays a respectable 3.0% semi-annual distribution (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - INTL pays a 3.0% distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

The Main International ETF is an actively managed portfolio of ETFs that seek to provide international equity exposure outside of the United States. Since inception, it has performed well by correctly betting on outperforming Japan and India while avoiding the underperforming China and U.K. equity markets.

However, without more data to analyze, it is hard to make a judgment call on whether INTL's outperformance is repeatable and sustainable. I rate INTL a hold and will add it to my watchlist to see how the fund performs in the coming quarters.