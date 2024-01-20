Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

INTL: Strong Performance Out Of The Gate

Jan. 20, 2024 6:44 AM ETMain International ETF (INTL)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • The Main International ETF has performed well since inception, outperforming a passive international index ETF in 2023.
  • The fund's investment process and strategy are not well-documented, making it difficult to determine if its outperformance is sustainable.
  • INTL is currently overweight Japan and India, while underweight China and the U.K. These active allocations have added value over the past year.

Male sprinter running

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious review of the Main BuyWrite ETF (BUYW). My concern was that although the BUYW ETF has outperformed since inception, it was mostly because of a stellar 2022

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.43K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INTL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on INTL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.