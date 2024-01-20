Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: I Never Thought That Alphabet's Moat Could Be In Danger

Jan. 20, 2024
Summary

  • Generative AI is changing the advertising landscape and poses a risk to Alphabet's competitive advantage.
  • Alphabet's cloud business is growing but has lower margins compared to advertising.
  • The margins of Alphabet may shrink in the future due to the lower margins of the fast-growing cloud segment.
Google"s headquarters in Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California.

JHVEPhoto

The Alphabet Investment Thesis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) could have been a powerhouse in generative AI, but they moved too slowly, giving others the first-mover advantage. And that could really impact their revenues and margins going forward as the search landscape

My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in. All ideas and articles are provided for informational and educational purposes. Nothing contained herein is investment advice or should be construed as investment advice. All decisions that you make after reading our articles and reports are 100% your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S
StaryStaryNights
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (780)
I have never seen Facebook or Google as having particularly wide or strong moats. They do have first mover advantage but I see more and more of this type of media converging. Facebook had to buy Insta to stave off the competition and Google bought YouTube to broaden its base but challengers continue to emerge in TikTok and even Netflix. Moreover technology gets cheaper and cheaper. It is a short jump Amazon or Microsoft into this space not to mention twitter. Microsoft and Apple have broader moats.
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (2.86K)
AAPL is late on every trend, yet they always come out on top! Generative AI is not over, just getting started!
