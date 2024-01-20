Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lam Research: Q4 Preview And Go-Forward Prospects

Michael Fitzsimmons
  • Lam Research is a leading semiconductor equipment provider with strong demand for its products and services in the deposition, etching, and cleaning steps of the chip manufacturing process.
  • In Q3, LRCX reported solid sequential revenue growth and the company expects a strong gross margin for Q4 (50-51%).
  • Lam Research is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term secular growth trend of the semiconductor sector, but the recent rally may present a better entry point for investors.
  • Lam is scheduled to release its Q4 report this coming Wednesday, Jan 24th. Investors should pay attention to any commentary regarding a potential "turn" in the memory market.

California-based Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a leading semiconductor equipment provider that specializes in the deposition, etch, and cleanings steps of the manufacturing process. The company stays on the leading-edge of its technology niche and, as a result, its products & services are in demand

Michael Fitzsimmons
I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, SMH, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Fightdoctor
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (129)
Spot on. My number one holding without a close second. Great future.
