Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

indie Semiconductor: 50 Top Growth Stocks, These 3 Worth Considering

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We share updated fundamental data on 50+ top growth stocks with "strong buy" ratings from Wall Street, many benefitting from powerful secular trends including AI and the great cloud migration.
  • We dive deeper into three particularly interesting names from the list, including a special focus on one that recently sold-off hard, indie Semiconductor, thereby creating a potentially attractive entry point.
  • After reviewing indie in detail (including its business, market opportunity, financials, valuation and risks), we conclude with our strong opinion on investing in these powerful growth opportunities.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Innovation. New concept ideas with innovations hand in hand with future lamp technology and inspiration in science and communication concepts.

Surasak Suwanmake/Moment via Getty Images

This report shares updated data on over 50 top growth stocks (that Wall Street rates “Strong Buy”), and then reviews 3 names from the list that are particularly interesting. We have a special focus on indie Semiconductor (

-

If you are looking for income-investment ideas, try Big Dividends PLUS.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
19.31K Followers

Founder: blueharbinger.com (top investment ideas) | I offer portfolio reviews, managed accounts and a free trial at mark-hines.com | MBA, Chicago Booth | Former multibillion-dollar institutional investment manager turned small business owner.

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CELH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We have no current position in indie Semiconductor, but may add shares in the upcoming trading sessions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Article Update Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (2.67K)
Because I have no control over my bio at the end of this article (I assume it's written by AI?) you can read more about who I am, here: https://www.mark-hines.com
Best
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INDI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INDI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INDI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.