Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

The stock market closed the abbreviated week on a strong note, with the S&P 500 finishing at a fresh record high, boosted by a rally in semiconductor stocks and other big tech names on optimism around artificial intelligence. Chipmakers have posted strong gains since Taiwan Semiconductor said mid-week that it was seeing booming demand for high-end chips used in AI. Investors also were cheered as the University of Michigan's survey showed consumer sentiment improved in January to its strongest level since summer 2021. For the week, the Dow Jones gained 0.7%, the S&P added 1.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.3%, lifting all three major stock market averages into positive territory for the year. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's major stock market events.

A historic shift continues to take place in China that is having impacts on both the domestic and global economy. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the nation's total population fell by over 2M in 2023 to 1.41B, marking the second straight year of contraction. The decline also more than doubled that seen in 2022, when the Chinese population shrank for the first time since the Great Famine of the Mao Zedong era. That's despite the lifting of the government's one-child policy in 2015, and incentives rolled out in 2021 to encourage people to have more babies. As deaths outstrip births, Beijing rolled out plans for a so-called "silver" economy, which is estimated to be worth 30T yuan ($4.2T) by 2035 and account for about 10% of GDP. (15 comments)

Mayday! Mayday! Spirit Airlines (SAVE) tumbled a whopping 47% on Tuesday after a federal judge blocked the carrier's planned $3.8B sale to JetBlue (JBLU) on antitrust grounds. The move could result in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, though some financing options are being explored and investors did cheer guidance at the end of the week. The Department of Justice had previously sued to block the merger in March, after which JetBlue attempted to appease the agency with a divestiture plan involving Allegiant Travel (ALGT) and Frontier (ULCC). The latest news has also triggered fears among M&A traders over Alaska Air's (ALK) nearly $2B deal to buy Hawaiian Holdings (HA). (128 comments)

The U.S. on Wednesday redesignated Yemen's Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization as tensions continued to escalate in the Red Sea. The move reversed President Biden's decision nearly three years ago to remove the Iran-backed group from the list over concerns it would further weaken Yemen's economy. The designation came shortly after the U.S. launched another round of retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, only for the rebels to hit more vessels with anti-ship ballistic missiles. Many companies have re-routed their ships away through the Red Sea, disrupting global trade and even forcing Egypt to raise transit fees for the Suez Canal. (27 comments)

Only three weeks into the new year, tech is showing its staying power, with the market continuing to favor the sector. Chip optimism and AI headlines are helping support the sentiment despite some concerns that Fed rate cuts may take place a little later this year. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) closed at a new all-time high at 16,982 on Thursday, while the best year-to-date performance for any S&P 500 sector is Information Technology (SP500-45TR) with an increase of 2.6%. While many of the usual suspects have seen outsized gains, Tesla (TSLA) shares have slid 15% YTD (Elon Musk this week threatened to develop AI products outside of the company unless he doubled the amount of his voting control). (10 comments)

Congress officially cleared a temporary spending bill to fund the federal government into early March, buying more time for U.S. lawmakers to hammer out funding bills for the fiscal year that started in October. The latest continuing resolution, which was sent to President Biden's desk on Friday, is the third extension made in recent months. Hardline Republicans pushed back on the measure, with the House Freedom Caucus calling on "all conservatives" to oppose the proposed bill. "It's Groundhog Day in the House chamber all the time, every day, yet again spending money we don't have," declared Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX). (4 comments)