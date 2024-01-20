Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Baytex Energy: What Happens Next

Long Player
Summary

  • Baytex Energy has completed a major acquisition and must now justify it to shareholders through earnings and operational improvements.
  • The acquisition of Eagle Ford properties has lowered the company's corporate breakeven due to lower operating costs.
  • Management will compare the results of acquired Eagle Ford wells with those operated by Marathon and aim to decrease well costs while maintaining and probably increasing production levels.
  • The additional light oil cash flow makes the expansion of Clearwater's heavy oil production far safer.
  • Earnings will likely grow faster than production in the next few years.
Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) made a major acquisition which is now completed. But really, for management, the work has just begun. That acquisition needs to be justified in the eyes of shareholders, either by earnings or by superior operational measures. Management's task is made

Long Player
Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Comments (2)

Algorithmic
Today, 9:13 AM
@Long Player when I look at the PE's of my oils and compare them to the PE's of current frenzy'ed investment in AI by the Gen X, Y and Z, I say good luck with pushing that EV in the cold and charging it at 12 below. Unlike the Yogo, the hand warmer in the rear window doesn't even work.

Nothing makes me happier than passing an EV in my Ford F350 Diesel, cutting the blueDef and rolling some coal in my exhaust.
Wellington999
Today, 8:56 AM
They need to reverse split, get out of Canada, and hope that there is an oil rally sometime this year..the oil group is just getting further off the radar..
