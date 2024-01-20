Longleaf Partners International Fund Q4 2023 Commentary

Jinda Noipho/iStock via Getty Images

Fund Characteristics

P/V Ratio High-60s% Cash 7.1% # of Holdings 24 Click to enlarge

Annualized Total Return 4Q (%) 1 Year (%) 3 Year (%) 5 Year (%) 10 Year (%) Since Inception (%) International Fund 7.40 17.42 -1.82 2.32 1.32 6.12 FTSE Developed ex-North America 10.65 18.36 3.30 8.06 4.34 5.61 FTSE Developed ex-North America Value 9.49 18.09 4.45 6.90 -- -- Click to enlarge

*Inception date 10/26/1998. The FTSE Developed ex-North America Value Index began in September 2018. As such there is currently only a 5-year history for this index. Returns reflect reinvested capital gains and dividends but not the deduction of taxes an investor would pay on distributions or share redemptions. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by visiting Value Investors Since 1975 | Southeastern Asset Management. The prospectus expense ratio before waivers is 1.26%. The International Fund’s expense ratio is subject to a contractual fee waiver to the extent the Fund’s normal operating expenses (excluding interest, taxes, brokerage commissions and extraordinary expenses) exceed 1.05% of average net assets per year. This agreement is in effect through at least April 30, 2025 and may not be terminated before that date without Board approval. Click to enlarge

Longleaf Partners International Fund returned 7.40% in the fourth quarter and 17.42% for the full year, while the FTSE Developed-Ex-North America Index returned 18.36% year to date (YTD). We were pleased with the progress made at most of our portfolio companies, as our management teams across Europe and Asia are taking positive steps to create value and to crystallize value recognition in the market via strategic actions, effective capital allocation decisions and governance improvements. Throughout the year, we saw strong stock performance across most of our European investments, while our regional allocation within Asia (overweight China, underweight Japan) exposure was the primary relative drag on YTD performance.

Global markets saw increased volatility in 2023 amid concerns over a higher inflationary environment, but we believe our portfolio is well positioned to benefit in such a market. We focus on investing in high-quality businesses with relative pricing power, which allows companies to pass input cost inflation through to end customers and, in many cases, charge a premium for the brand/reputation/service quality provided. We would expect to see our investees outperform when the majority of lower quality companies are struggling with negative margin pressure from higher costs. This can have longer-lasting implications for the highest quality businesses, as they are less exposed to price deflation once cost increases abate. In turn, that can provide some leeway for increased investment or margin progression in the years to come, further enhancing competitive advantages and/or returns.

Persistent inflation invariably leads policy makers into higher interest rate environments. We’ve discussed in previous letters how a return to what would historically be viewed as normalized rate environments is in general a positive for our portfolio. This would be particularly welcome after years of excessively valued ‘growth’ companies, with little-to-no earnings or cash flow to speak of, have outperformed in a virtually zero cost of capital environment.

Particularly in Europe, the rediscovery that capital does have a cost and cash flow does therefore have a value has seen many of our companies, with solid earnings growth and real cash generation, come back into favor. Our portfolio holdings have benefitted from management teams who have taken advantage of the low-cost funding environment while their sectors were out of favor to intelligently go on offense. We have numerous examples amongst top performers for the year, including Accor (OTCPK:ACCYY), EXOR (OTCPK:EXXRF), and Premier Foods (OTCPK:PRRFY), to name a few.

Our top performer for the year was in some ways both a beneficiary and a loser from a higher cost of funding. Applus (OTCPK:APLUF) clearly benefitted, receiving two bids from private equity groups as high-quality businesses generating strong free cash flow with attractive real return prospects came back into focus. The corollary was the higher cost of funding facing those private equity bidders, which perhaps curtailed the price they were willing to pay.

Within Asia, our underweight to Japan and our overweight to Hong Kong and China weighed on performance. Hong Kong and China were the only markets of size which were down over 10% in USD terms in 2023, while most other global markets were up 15-25% YTD. Hong Kong saw its first ever four-year losing streak since the Hang Seng Index (HSI) launch in 1969. Investor disappointment with the lack of aggressive stimulus measures, a disappointing recovery post-Covid, leveraged property sector, weak consumer confidence, continued geopolitical tensions, and further government regulation contributed to another dismal year in the Chinese capital markets. China, the second largest (and growing) economy in the world, is being classified as “uninvestable” by many Western institutional investors, primarily due to geopolitical reasons. The resulting capital outflow has led to extreme undervaluation in the region. This capital has found a home in markets like Japan and India, where overall valuations are going from fair to expensive. Notably, while foreigners have pulled money out of China, locals and insiders (who arguably know their own markets and businesses better) have been buying. Share buyback activity by Hong Kong-listed companies has hit historical highs just as price to earnings (P/E) has hit 20-year lows.

Hang Seng Index Share Buybacks

Our regional allocation is an outcome of our bottom-up stock selection. We look to buy strong businesses with growing free cash flow ('FCF') coupons, run by smart capital allocators with skin in the game, at discounted prices with high margin of safety. Our direct exposure to Hong Kong and China is through our investments in Alibaba (BABA), Man Wah (OTCPK:MAWHF), Melco (OTCPK:MDEVF) and WH Group (OTCPK:WHGLY), as well as Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF), which is a European-listed stock but primarily Asian business. All these companies are currently trading at single-digit normalized FCF multiples, and the majority are taking action to address the discount to intrinsic value. We believe we are near peak pessimism, and patient investors will be rewarded with strong prospective returns.

Portfolio Year in Review from Your New Portfolio Managers

At the beginning of the year, Southeastern announced an update to the International Fund Portfolio Management team with Singapore-based Manish Sharma and London based John Woodman taking over as Co-Portfolio Managers of the Fund. We have been pleased with our progress made over the course of the year, as we took a disciplined approach to reviewing the case, outlook and position sizing of each investment position in the portfolio. While the fundamental approach remains the same, we sought to instil a deeper focus on business and people quality reflected in higher expected internal rate of return (IRRs) and value growth which, alongside a traditional price-to-value (P/V) measure, provides a more securely underpinned margin of safety. The result is a portfolio increasingly weighted towards what we believe are the highest quality businesses with the potential for consistent long-term value growth and management teams who are incentivised to maximise that potential. We exited GREE, CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUF) and Lazard (LAZ) on these grounds.

We also brought more focus to executing investments via stricter entry size, scaling and exiting discipline, a key component that can, in some cases, be as important to the ultimate return as stock selection itself. These adjustments and evolutions of the process have directly resulted in more dynamic and objective decision making and a considered upgrading of the portfolio into better companies with management teams that are able to drive their own value growth. Having actively re-underwritten all positions in the portfolio, exiting those that did not meet our IRR expectations and adding several new names with significant potential, we believe we have positioned the portfolio for further strong performance. We are satisfied with our absolute return performance without excessive risk taking in our first year as managers and are excited by the quality and P/V of our portfolio today.

Contribution To Return

Applus – Diversified Spanish testing inspection and certification (TIC) business Applus was the top contributor for the year after two private equity firms made bids for the entire business. We exited the position in the fourth quarter on the back of roughly 60% price appreciation in 2023. Applus is a good example of investing in businesses with multiple ways to win. The private equity outcome for Applus is affirming, given our consistent engagement over the course of our investment that helped create significant value, which is now being recognized. As Applus’ largest shareholder, our direct engagement helped deliver a change of CEO, share buybacks for 10% of the outstanding share capital, an operational efficiency and rationalization plan worth 200bp of margin, and a focus on repositioning the investment case towards high-growth structural trends. We were able to take advantage of irrational share price movement to opportunistically add to our position over our holding period, leading it to be the largest position in the Fund at the start of 2023. This active position sizing allowed the Fund to fully benefit from the share price rally when bids arrived and the P/V gap closed.

Portfolio Activity

As discussed above, this has been a busy year of reflection and portfolio restructuring for the International Fund. We bought four new businesses this year, all opportunities that were created by near-term Asia volatility but that span multiple industries and countries: Kansai Paint (OTCPK:KSANF), Man Wah, Delivery Hero and Naver Corp (OTCPK:NHNCF). We also added to six existing discounted holdings. These additions were funded by four exits and trimming another 8 positions. In addition to Applus, discussed above, we sold long-term holding CK Hutchison at a gain. CK Hutchison was a positive investment over our holding period given the steep discount we originally paid, but it represented an opportunity cost over the last few years as our appraisal value declined in the face of mounting headwinds. We sold Lazard at a gain on the back of a change in management and a more muted outlook for the business in the current environment. We sold Gree at a loss and upgraded the portfolio by reallocating that capital to rival Man Wah, which we believe offers a better margin of safety and upside.

Outlook

The portfolio ended the year with 7% cash and a P/V in the high-60s%. We are increasingly focusing on the quality of the businesses we own and the IRRs to which we have underwritten the investment cases. These rely on strong business execution and the value-creative actions of management, rather than any sudden radical change in market perspective. High-quality but mispriced businesses can remain cheap and indeed get cheaper, particularly in nervous markets. The consensus view for a perfectly executed soft landing on rates in the US that seemed to take hold in Q4 may or may not prove to be justified. We prefer to focus on businesses operating in industries with strong growth prospects, those with a clearly definable moat and deployable competitive advantages, and with commensurate pricing power in any monetary environment. Combining these high-quality business factors with management teams who have a strong understanding of maximizing returns through capital allocation gives us confidence the portfolio will deliver strong value growth in the year to come.

As of December 31, 2023, the top ten holdings for the Longleaf Partners International Fund: Glanbia, 6.3%; Richemont, 5.9%; EXOR, 5.8%; Premier Foods, 5.4%; Accor, 5.3%; GRUMA, 4.8%; WH Group, 4.8%; Domino's Pizza Group (UK), 4.6%; Prosus, 4.4% and Jollibee, 4.3%. Fund holdings are subject to change and holdings discussions are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Current and future holdings are subject to risk.

