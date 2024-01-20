Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Examination Of iRobot Amid The Struggling Amazon Deal

Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon's potential acquisition of iRobot could strengthen its at-home Alexa ecosystem and increase iRobot's share price by 3x.
  • However, the EU Commission has expressed concerns about unfair competition if Amazon acquires iRobot to set a precedent for future acquisitions against a potential anti-competitive market.
  • The risks of this deal outweigh the rewards since iRobot is struggling financially, reflected in sales decline, lower margins, negative free cash flow, and low liquidity.
  • If the company regains its post-covid performance, however, there is upside potential.

In this photo illustration, the IRobot and Amazon logo is...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Introduction: Brief History of the Deal

The internet giant, Amazon (AMZN), has historically pursued a strategy of bolt-on acquisitions - the potential acquisition of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) being one of them. In

This article was written by

Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
1.27K Followers
I believe that successful investing boils down to the following question: is this company important and why? A company's financials are or will be a reflection of that. I want to invest in companies that I believe are / will be important and hold them over the long term. I have 7 years of investing experience and ardently follow company performance. I am currently a master's student at the Stockholm School of Economics. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 8:59 AM
Comments (1.38K)
I think the EU was asking for relatively minor concessions.

They wanted Amazon to agree not to give iRobot products preference in the search results.

That was a minor ask, that Amazon could have easily given, if Amazon was fully committed.

But Amazon was NOT fully committed. They realized that they had made a mistake, and that they had made an offer which was too high.

It is not uncommon for companies to carry in-house brands. Sears, for example, used to have Hoover and Craftsman, as in-house brands.

Walmart has many in-house brands. en.m.wikipedia.org/...

Amazon could, and probably should, have one or more in-house brands.

But they don't need iRobot. They can find plenty of other brands to add to their lineup.
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (1.38K)
@Smithn Wesson

news.bloomberglaw.com/...

"In its warning, the European Commission said Amazon could demote other robot vacuum cleaners on its platform and promote its own products with such labels as “Amazon’s choice” or “Works With Alexa.” The commission also said Amazon may find it “economically profitable” to shut out rivals"
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IRBT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IRBT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IRBT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.