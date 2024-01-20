Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MPLX: Buy This 9% Yield And Call It A Day

Jan. 20, 2024 9:35 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)
Summary

  • MPLX LP is a quality income stock that offers a high yield and strong total return potential.
  • The company has shown consistent growth in distributable cash flow and has strong growth opportunities going forward.
  • MPLX also has a strong balance sheet, low leverage ratio, a well-covered distribution, making it an appealing choice for income investors.
9 percentage sign isolated on white background. 9 percent off 3d. 9 percent sign. 3D rendering.

Vivek Vishwakarma

Trying to beat the market all the time is a hard feat to accomplish and is something that I'm simply not interested in doing. For one thing, that would involve having to constantly trade in an out of stocks

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
17.59K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Cahnman profile picture
Cahnman
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (750)
This stock is so overpriced it's absurd.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (7.61K)
@Cahnman This statement is ipso facto absurd. Ratio decidendi?
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (6.51K)
I own 5,500 units of MPLX. After reading countless articles & research reports on the company Iam very comfortable with it. I would add their IR Team is great and extremely helpful. I do have some concerns about the future for this industry but for now I will continue to own it. And this company along with EPD should be owned in a personal account.
K
KittyKat Klean
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (2.11K)
@ChuckXX what is your bailout price or do u have one? I too own this company
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (7.61K)
Excellent article. I agree that MPLX is a great pipeline MLP to own. I do own a fair amount of it myself. But I own twice as much ET and thrice as much EPD. So it's obvious how I rank the 3 of them now.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (3.59K)
LP has me full halt.
o
oscargarcia
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (870)
@Pablo And likely why this trades at a discount to its C-corp peers.
More on MPLX

MPLX
--
Compare

