British American Tobacco: Irrational Signals Sank Stock

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • British American Tobacco has made aggressive investments in cannabis sending an irrational signal of the company panicking about the future of the cigarettes business.
  • The stock crashed after announcing a massive write-down of US brands, again signaling a lack of confidence that was probably unwarranted.
  • The company's nearly 10% dividend yield is far more solid than the stock price suggests.
Sitting 10 percent sign metallic White background, Object + Shadow Clipping Path

spawns/iStock via Getty Images

Despite the very large dividend payout, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been a huge disaster for shareholders for a long time now. The company has been aggressively investing into cannabis and outlining plans

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
45.7K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

S
Sam_12
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (1.88K)
I gave up on the stock and sold out. I kept a smallish stake in Philip Morris. That's it.
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (8.25K)
British American Tobacco is far too cheap in every way.

The stock is excellent value based on its 3y PEGY ratio of 0.42.

The stock is also excellent value based on its 3y P/FCF/GY ratio of 0.35.

With a huge margin of safety of 38.5%.

A deep value super bargain with a guaranteed return of almost 10%.

Wonderful.

Long $BTAFF

The stock is a very strong buy.

Is it rational to be rational?

Yes! :-)
Freigeist profile picture
Freigeist
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (1.15K)
@BM Cashflow Detective Unfortunately, it keeps on falling.
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (8.25K)
@Freigeist
Nope, fortunately, it keeps on falling.

If the price falls and the fundamentals rise over the next three years, then the potential purchase represents an advantage and not a disadvantage.

Many investors and market participants are afraid.

The difference lies in the question of why.
luckydiet profile picture
luckydiet
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (532)
Used to love high dividends, but got punished for that. Dont like their huge debt. Will hold my small position but no more adding for me.
T
Taterman
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (1.1K)
The state I live in has legal weed. its required to be grown in state. no out of state weed is permitted. there are so many weed shops it would make your head spin. BTI and MO being saved by weed isnt going to happen. they have no competitive advantage. its easy to get into the weed business, the barriers to entry are very low . state govts dont want corporate weed. they want the tax base within their borders. Pot smokers dont want corporate weed. they want weed grown by some dude with a man bun wearing rags. BTI and MO are losing ground every year. unless something major changes, they are dead end companies.
OlePhart profile picture
OlePhart
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (498)
@Taterman I foresee large national or international tobacco/ marijuana companies. Once lobbyists get involved, new laws are sure to follow.
d
deeminimus
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (3.49K)
@Taterman Excellent points. Big tobacco wants worlwide markets, not 50 or 40 states with distinct regs, grows, testing and markets. States have spent a lot of time and money creating their individual gigs. A few in the NW have talked about cross border sales but no takers yet.
