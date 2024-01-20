Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vornado Realty: I Backed Up The Truck Ahead Of Earnings

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.56K Followers

Summary

  • Vornado Realty's preferred shares are trading at a near 40% discount to their liquidation value.
  • I've been buying the Series N, which currently offers an 8.56% yield on cost.
  • VNO currently spends $15.5 million per quarter on quarterly payments to its preferred shareholders. These payments were 7.74x covered by FFO generated during its last reported quarter.

Times Square

schalkm

Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) Series N Preferreds (NYSE:VNO.PR.N) is now one of the largest hybrid fixed income securities I have in my income portfolio after a late 2023 buying spree that doubled my position. This article intends

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.56K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNO.PR.N either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VNO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on VNO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNO
--
VNO.PR.L
--
VNO.PR.M
--
VNORP
--
VNO.PR.N
--
VNO.PR.O
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.