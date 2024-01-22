wellesenterprises

Introduction

On 29th November 2023, General Motors (NYSE:GM) reinstated its 2023 earnings outlook and announced a $10B "Accelerated Share Repurchase" program, plus a +33% dividend increase starting in 2024. Since then, GM stock has moved up by ~20% from ~$29 to ~$35 per share, boosting sentiment among its deflated shareholder base.

However, as you can see below, GM's stock price rally is merely a deception, with its market capitalization virtually unchanged after factoring in the elimination of 0.235B shares (worth $6.8B) at the outset of the ASR program.

Pre-ASR Post-ASR Stock Price $28.85 $34.83 Outstanding Shares 1.37B 1.135B Market cap $39.6B $39.5B Click to enlarge

Yes, the ASR program will see another $3.2B worth of GM shares bought back in 2024, plus GM has an additional $1.4B in its share repurchase authorization for opportunistic buybacks; however, I think it is fair to say that Mr. Market isn't buying into Marry Barra & Co.'s financial engineering.

In today's note, we will briefly review GM's updated earnings guide and preview its upcoming quarterly report. Furthermore, we will run General Motors through TQI's Valuation Model to see if the stock is worth buying at current levels. Without further ado, let's get started!

What To Expect From GM's Q4 2023 Report?

For Q4, GM is currently projected to deliver $1.13 of EPS (normalized) on revenues of $39.25B. Over the last three months, General Motors has seen its Q4 revenue and EPS estimates revised lower by a large chunk of analysts covering the legacy automotive giant.

According to recently published deliveries data, General Motors delivered 625K vehicles [+0.3% y/y] in the US during Q4 2023, with strong growth in Buick [+57% y/y] sales offset by weakness in other brands such as Cadillac [-7% y/y], Chevrolet [-1% y/y], GMC [-7% y/y], and Envolve [-31% y/y, primarily due to UAW strike].

Here's GM deliveries breakdown for Q4 2023:

While the UAW strike has been resolved, its repercussions will be felt in Q4 (and beyond), with GM's management estimating the strike's impact on adj. EBIT at $1.1B in a recent press release. On a positive note, General Motors' automotive OCF and adj. FCF guidance for 2023 has been raised to $19.5-21B [up from $17.4-20.4B] and $10.5-11.5B [up from $7-9B], respectively.

Now, while rising labor costs are yet another headwind for the automotive giant amid struggles in its EV transformation, GM's leadership remains confident about fully offsetting the incremental costs of new labor agreements [$9.3B over the term of the contract / ~$1.86B per year] through previously-announced cost-cutting plans. Recent events at Cruise have severely dampened General Motors' autonomous driving ambitions; however, in my view, a pullback from this money-burning furnace should help GM's bottom line performance in 2024.

Overall, General Motors increased its market share in 2023, delivering 2.6M vehicles last year (+14% y/y growth). While GM's ICE business looks solid, its big bet on EVs is yet to payoff, with the legacy automaker still losing money on each EV it sells.

For 2024, General Motors is forecasting 16M total vehicles sales in the US, in line with 2023. Given the very real possibility of a hard landing in the economy, I am bit skeptical about GM's positive industry outlook and projection for continued momentum in its business. That said, I am curious to learn more about GM's plans during the upcoming earnings conference call.

Now, let us evaluate GM's fair value and expected return.

GM Stock Fair Value And Expected Return

After a significant dip during the pandemic (unprecedented supply issues), General Motors' sales rebounded sharply in 2022-23 with consumer demand [labor market] holding up strong in the face of an aggressive FED tightening cycle. Now, according to consensus estimates, GM's revenue growth will slow down to the 2-3% range in 2024, and stay there for the next 3 years.

Seeking Alpha

Along with a sales growth normalization, GM is also likely to be contending with profit pressures in the years ahead (with margins moderating down to mid-single digits in recent quarters as pricing environment normalizes).

Now, in the event of a hard landing (recession), both auto sales and margins will likely come under significant pressure, which is probably why GM stock is trading at a forward P/E multiple of ~4.5x [earnings yield of 20%+].

Data by YCharts

Here's our valuation model for GM:

Based on conservative assumptions for sales growth and FCF margins, GM's stock is fairly valued at ~$35 per share, according to TQI's Valuation Model.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org) TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

However, GM's base case 5-year expected CAGR of 4.6% falls well short of our investment hurdle rate of 15%. Hence, General Motors is not a buy under our valuation methodology.

Final Thoughts

On paper, General Motors looks like a bargain at ~4.5x forward earnings [compared to S&P-500's ~21x forward P/E multiple]; however, given its EV transformation struggles, Cruise mishaps, poor long-term growth outlook and razor-thin margins, I believe GM stock is cheap for a good reason.

Key Takeaway: I rate General Motors "Hold/Neutral" at current levels.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please let me know if you have any thoughts, questions, or concerns in the comments section below.