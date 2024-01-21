Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yields Up To 9.2%: Lifelong Passive Income From Enbridge And MPLX

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We share the four qualities that make a dividend stock worth investing in for generating lifelong passive income.
  • We evaluate ENB and MPLX against those qualities.
  • We share why we believe only one of these is worth buying today.
Money on the edge

PM Images

As we recently discussed, investing in individual dividend stocks can provide a financially comfortable retirement. However, the trick is to find the right kinds of dividend stocks, particularly ones that pass this four-part test:

  1. Defensive and durable business model
  2. Strong

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
28.26K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

f
fjhl
Today, 4:39 PM
Comments (2)
fjhj To Ron1634
There is no conversion. Apparently ENB has 2 common issues, one for American purchasers and the other for Canadians. I made this mistake recently in stating that the yield on our stock needed conversion to Canadian dollars and thus the yield of around 8% was incorrect. I was harshly but correctly corrected with this strange information.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 4:27 PM
Comments (6.52K)
Iam very comfortable owning MPLX along with my huge position in EPD.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:19 PM
Comments (7.62K)
Interesting to compare an MLP against a C-Corp.

Here is the comment I posted yesterday on a more favorable article on MPLX published on SA by Gen Alpha:

"I agree that MPLX is a great pipeline MLP to own. I do own a fair amount of it myself. But I own twice as much ET and thrice as much EPD. So it's obvious how I rank the 3 of them now."

Q.E.D.
R
Ron1634
Today, 4:16 PM
Comments (3.11K)
Once distributions are converted to US dollars, ENB has had no dividend growth in almost 2 years.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 4:33 PM
Comments (589)
@Ron1634 The conversion factor has no influence. If you buy ENB in US dollars you get the dividend in US dollars. With the current conversion rate you pay less less US$ than CAN$ for a share. The yield is the same weather in US$ or CAN$.
R
Ron1634
Today, 5:23 PM
Comments (3.11K)
@Mike-SC My distributions vary every quarter for 7 quarters
What explains that?
Richman101 profile picture
Richman101
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (381)
@Ron1634 A companies dividend growth rate and dividend growth streak is always based on the companies local currency it pays its dividend in. Not on the conversion to the recipients currency. Currency fluctuations tend to even out over time.
