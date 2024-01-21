Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Our U.S. Stock Portfolio Performance For 2023 And Longer-Term Market Beat

Summary

  • The U.S. market exceeded expectations in 2023, delivering a 26% return for the S&P 500 and a 75% return for the Magnificent 7 tech stocks.
  • Momentum and sentiment played a significant role in the market's performance, with a strong first half leading to a strong finish.
  • Our U.S. dividend growth portfolio underperformed the S&P 500 in 2023, with a 15.3% return compared to 26.1% for the index.
  • From inception in 2015, we still have a sizable beat over the market.

100 new US dollar bills on black background

alfexe

2023 was the year that fooled most everyone. While analysts predicted flat or negative returns for 2023, the U.S. market had a mind of its own delivering 26% for the cap-weighted S&P 500 (IVV). The growth-oriented Nasdaq

Dale Roberts is the Chief Disruptor at the Cut The Crap Investing blog.

Comments

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (5.93K)
My skepticism about this portfolio for retirees is perhaps best captured in this question. How would the portfolio have performed (in real value) across the 1970s?
Paul
Dale Roberts profile picture
Dale Roberts
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (23.85K)
@R. Paul Drake Thanks Paul. That's why I put in the mentions of an all-weather portfolio. We can add dedicated inflation protection.

That is one of my main themes for the retiree, or near retiree.

Oil and gas stocks. Commodiites, commodities stocks, gold, inflation protected bonds.

That said, a traditional balanced portfolio did not fail retirees through the stagflation era. But we can do better by adding dedicated inflation fighters.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 8:11 AM
Comments (5.93K)
@Dale Roberts Thanks for the response, Dale. Inflation is one challenge and I agree that it can and should be addressed. To my mind the bigger issue is changes in market earnings multiples. The S&P 500 P/E ratio dropped more than 2x across the 1970s.
