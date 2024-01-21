Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Star Bulk: Excellent Fleet, Attractive Value, And Macro Tailwinds

Jan. 21, 2024 12:58 AM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock
Summary

  • Star Bulk is merging with Eagle Bulk Shipping, creating a company with 169 vessels, 97% of which will be equipped with scrubbers.
  • Bulk carrier supply is constrained due to aging ships, low order books, and limited shipyard capacity.
  • The Panama Canal plays a significant role in bulk carrier shipping, and the current drought will increase demand for longer voyages, benefiting larger ships like Star Bulk's Newcastlemax and Capesize vessels.
  • SBLK has healthy finances with $297 million cash, $886 million total debt, and $846 million long-term debt. SBLK achieved a 42% gross margin, 23% EBITDA margin, and 11.3% ROE.
  • The macro tailwinds, great value for the price, and supportive price action are enough to take a long position in SBLK.

aerial view of a bulk carrier at evening showcases a stunning display of lights reflecting off the water as the massive vessel cuts through the waves.

sandsun

Introduction

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is a leading bulk carrier company. SBLK has 127 vessels across all sizes, from Ultaramax to Capesize. The fleet's average age is 11 years, and 94% of the ships are equipped with scrubbers. On December 11, 2023,

I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

