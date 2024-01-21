sandsun

Introduction

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is a leading bulk carrier company. SBLK has 127 vessels across all sizes, from Ultaramax to Capesize. The fleet's average age is 11 years, and 94% of the ships are equipped with scrubbers. On December 11, 2023, SBLK announced the company agreed with Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE). Both companies will have 169 vessels, and 97% will be scrubber-equipped.

SBLK has healthy finances with $297 million cash, $886 million total debt, and $846 million long-term debt. SBLK achieved a 42% gross margin, 23% EBITDA margin, and 11.3% ROE. The company pays dividends with a 7.51% yield TTM. The payout ratio is 75.85%. SBLK trades at 2.56 EV/Sales, 6.72 EV/EBITDA, and 1.07 P/BV. The macro tailwinds, lower price, and supportive price action put the odds in my favor. I give Star Bulk a buy rating.

Bulk carriers supply and the Panama Canal

Bulk carriers, tankers, and offshore supply vessels have single-digit order books. This means a long-term supply constraint. Unlike the demand side, the supply side in shipping, mining, and processing moves slowly. The demand is the hare, while the supply is the tortoise. The former is erratic and follows shorter cycles, while the latter is slower and takes time to respond. This peculiarity defines the capital cycle: excess supply sows the seeds of value destruction, and limited supply sows the seeds of value creation.

The supply-side variables, impacting all ships are age, low order book figures, and limited shipyard capacity. The bulk carrier supply side suffers from aging ships, single-digit order books, and constrained shipyard capacity. A chart from the last SBLK presentation illustrated that.

SBLK presentation

Bulk carrier's order book is 8.1%, which is 20 years record low. Only crude tankers and offshore support vessels have a lower order book, 2.8%, and 2.5%, respectively.

Twenty-year-old ships represent 20% of the current fleet. A bulker's average economic life span is 20-25 years, meaning two of every ten ships soon must be replaced. However, we have orders covering 0.8 ships of every ten vessels. A low order book and an aging fleet will stagnate net fleet growth below 3% per annum.

The Red Sea crisis directly impacts containers and tankers (crude and product) and bulkers to a lesser degree. On the other hand, the Panama Canal has a significant role. The following graph shows the Gatun Lake level.

Panama Canal authority

The following chart illustrates the seasonality.

Panama Canal authority

The present level of 80 ft. is way below the 5Y average for January, which is 86.9 ft. What does it mean for bulk carriers?

US commodity export centers are on the East Coast and the Mexican Gulf. Part of Brazilian exports to the Far East travel through the Panama Canal, too. The prime iron ore terminal is Ponta da Madeira. It handles approximately 35-40% of annual iron ore exports.

URSA space

Next to the Madeira terminal is Porto Itauqi, responsible for another 20-25% of iron exports. Vale, the largest iron ore producer globally, owns the former. As shown on the map, both terminals are in Northern Brazil. 15% of the iron exports are loaded on Valemax/VLOC ships; another 70% are loaded on Capesize ships. They cannot sail through the Panama Canal. Panamax and Handy Ship carry the remaining 15%. 15% seems not much.

Why is this so important? A large portion of Brazilian iron ore exports heads to Asia, primarily China and, to a lesser degree, Japan and Malaysia.

Banchero Costa

The point of this extensive discussion is to underline the importance of Gatun Lake for supply chains. Simply put, the Panama Canal drought will add extra tons of miles of demand.

SBLK and EGLE merger

SBLK has 127 vessels, 34 Ultramax/Supramax, 53 Panamax/Kamsarmax, and 40 Newcastlemax /Capesize. The fleet's average age is 11 years, and 94% of the ships are equipped with scrubbers.

SBLK presentation

On December 11, 2023, SBLK announced the company entered into an agreement with Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) for a stock merger on an NAV basis. EGLE and SBLK boards of directors unanimously approved the deal. EGLE shareholders will receive a 2.6211 SBLK share for each EGLE common share. Given the closing price of $44.85, on December 8, 2023, the offer represents a 17% premium. Upon the deal's completion, SBLK and EGLE will own 71% and 21% of the "new" SBLK, respectively.

Combined, both enterprises will create a company with one of the best fleets. Let's see why in the chart below from the SBLK/EGLE merger presentation.

SBLK/EGLE presentation

The new fleet structure will improve SBLK's exposure to the smaller bulkers (Ultramax and Supramax). EGLE owns 52 vessels (22 Supramax and 30 Ultramax), at an average age of 10 years. More than 90% of the ships have scrubbers. Both companies have 169 vessels and 97% of the pro-forma fleet has scrubbers.

SBLK and EGLE deliver strong results while maintaining prudent leverage. The chart below shows SBLK, EGLE, EBITDA margin, Debt/Equity, and ROE.

Koyfin

Both have total debt to equity below 100% and generate strong margins. The "new" SBLK will have liquidity of $420 million and net leverage of 37%. $50 million are the expected synergies between the EGLE and SBLK. The transaction will be completed in 1H24 once EGLE shareholders approve it and it meets regulatory approvals.

3Q23

In 3Q23, SBLK realized $44 million net income or $0.46 EPS. The company declared $0.22 dividends per share. The average TCE in 3Q23 was $15,068, while OPEX was $4,851. Net cash and G&A expenses were $1,024 per day.

SBLK 3Q23 presentation

For the first few months of 2023, SBLK sold 12 ships and received $272.5 million in gross proceeds. They were used for share buybacks. In October 2023, the company entered two firm and two option contracts for 4 Kamsarmax vessels with deliveries planned for 2025-2026.

SBLK has high coverage of its vessels for 4Q23, as shown on the chart below:

SBLK 3Q23

64% of the fleet is fixed at $17,203/day. Lower coverage (54%) has the largest vessels, Newcastle/Capesize, while the smaller ones are covered at 69%. I believe the blockage of the Panama Canal will push the demand for bigger ships. The reason is simple: carrying larger cargo parcels at longer distances is cheaper than smaller parcels at longer distances.

If the Canal is obstructed, the vessel must travel significantly longer voyages via Tierra del Fuego or Cape of Good Hope. SBLK's lower coverage of its Newcstlemax and Capezise puts the company in an advantageous position. With rising TCE, SBLK may contract its largest ships under higher day rates.

The chart below provides more details on SBLK revenue:

SBLK 3Q23 filling

Time charters provided 58% of the revenue, while voyage charters 41%. For 9M22, the company realized $672 million in time charter revenue, compared to $353 million for 9M23. Voyage charter revenues were $468 million and $329 million for 9M22 and 9M23, respectively. Time charters revenue dropped YoY by 47%, while voyage charters revenue by 47%.

Vessel operating expenses for 9M23 were $167 million, and for 9M22, they were $176 million. The number of company vessels dropped from 128 to 125 for that period, reflecting lower operating expenses. Charter-in expenses declined YoY by 28% due to a lower number of chartered-in days. Net income dropped by 71% YoY due to considerably lower revenues. EPS for 9M22 was 3.67, while for 9M23, 1.31.

SBLK financials

SBLK's solvency and liquidity metrics are shown in the table below.

Koyfin

SBLK significantly improved its balance sheet by reducing its debts. Now, the company has $297 million cash, $886 million total debt, and $846 million long-term debt. The next step is to assess SBLK liquidity.

Higher rates in 2021/2022 pushed the company`s profitability, resulting in improved liquidity metrics. SBLK realized $363 million operating cash flow LTM and $230 million operating income LTM while owing $56.6 million net interest expenses.

SBLK's current debt is shown below.

SBLK 3Q23 filling

In 2Q23, SBLK entered a loan agreement with SEB AB for $30 million. The proceeds from the loan were used to repay outstanding debt of $13.12 million. The loan matures in 2028. It must be paid in twenty installments plus a balloon payment in May 2028. The loan is secured by two SBLK ships. SBLK has a $50 million credit facility with Nordea that will mature in July 2028. The repayment schedule includes twenty equal installments plus a final balloon payment of $14.5 million. SBLK has loans with ING Bank and ESUN Bank. They have a similar amortization scheme with twenty installments and a final balloon payment.

SBLK leads its peers based on gross profit, EBITDA margins, and Return on Equity. All figures are LTM.

Koyfin

SBLK achieved a 42% gross margin, 23% EBITDA margin, and 11.3% ROE. GOGL has a younger fleet with an average age of 7.0 years; however, it has a lower percentage of scrubber-equipped vessels (51%). EGLE has a smaller fleet, focusing on Supramax and Ultramax ships. These distinctions result in different margins and returns.

The company pays dividends with a 7.51% yield TTM or $1.57 per share. The payout ratio is 75.85%. I prefer a lower than 50%, giving more options for the company. However, the SBLK payout figure is not that bad. For reference, EGLE pays dividends with a 4.9% TTM yield, while GOGL has 2.55%.

Valuation and price action

To estimate the value of SBLK, I use P/NAV and relative valuation. I use data from the last Fearnelys report to determine the value of SBLK's vessels. The quoted prices are for five- and ten-year-old vessels. Given SBLK's average fleet age of eleven years, I use 5% annual depreciation to estimate the cost of an 11-year-old ship.

The inputs for the NAV equation are as follows:

Ultramax/Supramax 11 years old, $22.9 million.

Panamax/Kamsarmax 11 years old, $21.9 million.

Newcastlemax/Capesize 11 years old, $33.3 million.

Current Assets: $495 million.

Total Liabilities: $1,359 million.

SBLK market cap: $1,750 million.

SBLK NAV = $2,405 million.

P/NAV = 72%.

At the present price, for every dollar of net assets, we pay $0.72. A comparative valuation versus Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), EGLE, and Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shows mixed results.

Seeking Alpha

SBLK trades at 2.56 EV/Sales, 6.72 EV/EBITDA, and 1.07 P/BV. The company ranks in the middle of the list. GOGL is the most expensive on the list, with 3.95 EV/Sales, 11.26 EV/EBITDA, and 1.08 P/TBV.

SBLK's price is above the 20-month moving average, and the local support level is $16.

TradingView

SQN is in a bull quite a regime, adding more credibility to the timing of my idea. The present price action provides an opportunity for long positions. The macro tailwinds, lower price, and supportive price action put the odds in my favor. At the present price, I will take a long position.

Final Thoughts

Shorting shipping stocks is not the best thing to do, but it is widely popular (ZIM has been overtly shorted). At the same time, the Red Sea crisis is still underestimated, and shipping stocks are out of investors' focus. It is the perfect environment for Alpha harvesting.

SBLK carries low financial risk, considering its excellent solvency and liquidity metrics. SBLK has a flexible revenue structure utilizing time charters and voyage charters. Due to its fleet size and a high percentage of scrubber-fitted ships, the company has superior margins to its prime competitors, GOGL and EGLE. The dividends have an attractive yield of 7.51%. The merger with EGLE will create a formidable bulk carrier company with a young and diversified fleet. The macro tailwinds, great value for the price, and supportive price action are enough to take a long position in SBLK.