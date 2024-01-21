Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stronger Yen Could Slow The Rally In Japanese Stocks

Jan. 21, 2024 1:39 AM ETNKY:IND, EWJ, DXJ
Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
519 Followers

Summary

  • The Nikkei 225 has experienced a 35% increase over the past year, but Japanese stocks are the most prone to a potential pullback.
  • The absence of major tech companies in the Japanese stock market limits its potential for success.
  • Weakness in the Japanese yen and corporate governance reforms may not trigger much additional upside in the Japanese stock market.

Japan flag and Japanese Yen cash bills

Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

By Andrew Prochnow

During the past year, the surge in the Japanese stock market has emerged as one of the most unexpected developments globally. The Nikkei 225, a prominent Japanese stock index, has experienced a remarkable 35% increase over the

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
519 Followers
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NKY:IND--
NIKKEI 225 Index
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.