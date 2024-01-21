Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Occidental Petroleum: Buy Weakness, Wait Patiently And Don't Hurry

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warren Buffett has continued accumulating shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation even as near-term weakness persists. He likes buying when others fear.
  • OXY has posted a 3-year total return of nearly 150%, and Buffett's conviction in the stock suggests that the recent underperformance could be just a near-term blip.
  • OXY presents an attractive opportunity for investors as oil futures remain well-poised for recovery amid potential supply shortages in the medium term.
  • I argue why investors who have been waiting for an attractive opportunity to buy into OXY can accumulate closer to Buffett's purchases, given the market weakness.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Warren Buffett Interview

The Asahi Shimbun/The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

One of the most challenging tasks as an investor is to buy weakness and stay focused on the conviction of your thesis even when market sentiments have not turned favorable.

Some

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.58K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

I
Invinceabel
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (14)
I’m definitely holding on to OXY. Berkshire Hathaway and OXY have something in the works. I can smell it. OXY buys Terrilithium with its patents. OXY is drilling in the salt sea for lithium, not gas. Buffet expects a big payoff, that you can count on.
c
christof2014
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (594)
I have a position in OXY that I opened in Q1 of 2020. I am also heavily invested in Berkshire. So for me, I am reaping the OXY ownership both directly and thru Berkshire.

So I have invested in another US based producer, and that is Devon Energy. Same philosophy that you but forth above can be applied to Devon.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OXY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.