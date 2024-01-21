Torsten Asmus

Bonds look interesting now, and given concerns around debt in the US, it may be worth considering broad diversification globally when it comes to fixed income investing. That's where the Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) comes into play.

BNDW provides diversified access to the worldwide investment-grade bond market. As a fund of funds, it strategically places its investments in a selection of Vanguard funds, more precisely, it positions into the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) and the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX). This particular arrangement positions BNDW as an attractive option for investors who are looking to achieve broad bond diversification through a singular investment avenue.

In terms of performance tracking, BNDW tracks against the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Float Adjusted Composite Index. This extensive, market-weighted index is a good proxy for measuring the investment returns from investment-grade bonds based in the U.S. as well as investment-grade bonds denominated in non-U.S. currencies. With a balanced asset allocation, the fund evenly distributes its holdings between U.S. bonds and those originating from various other countries, sticking to a 50%-50% split. This balanced approach helps investors achieve a global bond market presence within their portfolios.

The fund's average effective maturity is 8.8 years, making it an intermediate-duration portfolio with exposure to short-, intermediate-, and long-term maturities. The average duration of the fund is 6.7 years. The fund aims to provide current income with high credit quality, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Looking into the ETF's Holdings

The Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) and the Vanguard Total International Bond Index (BNDX) are equal weighted positions in the fund. BND provides exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds, including U.S. government, mortgage-backed, corporate, and Yankee bonds. On the other hand, BNDX offers exposure to non-U.S. investment-grade bonds, including government, agency, corporate, and securitized non-U.S. investment-grade bonds.

Top Positions

U.S. Treasury Bonds: These are government debt instruments issued by the United States Department of the Treasury. U.S. Agency Bonds: These are bonds issued by Government-Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) and Federal Government Agencies. They are not direct obligations of the U.S. government, but they carry an implicit guarantee and are considered safe investments. U.S. Corporate Bonds: These are bonds issued by U.S. companies to raise capital for business expansions, acquisitions, or other initiatives. They have higher yields compared to Treasury and Agency bonds, but they also carry higher risks. Non-U.S. Government Bonds: These are bonds issued by foreign governments. They provide diversification benefits, but they also carry risks such as currency risk and country/regional risk. Non-U.S. Corporate Bonds: These are bonds issued by non-U.S. corporations. Like their U.S. counterparts, they offer higher yields but also carry higher risks compared to government bonds.

Sector Composition and Weightings

BNDW's sector composition is primarily dominated by government bonds.

Credit quality skews high because of the government allocations as a result.

Peer Comparison: BNDW versus Similar ETFs

Unlike many competitors, BNDW is structured as an ETF of ETFs, which provides the fund with broad exposure to the global investment-grade bond market through a single investment. In terms of expense ratio, BNDW is competitive with an expense ratio of just 0.05%, which is lower than the average expense ratio of global income funds.

Pros and Cons of Investing in BNDW

Pros

Diversification: BNDW provides broad exposure to the global investment-grade bond market, thereby offering a high level of diversification across different bond types, sectors, and countries. Income Generation: The fund seeks to provide current income, making it a suitable choice for income-focused investors. Low Cost: With an expense ratio of just 0.05%, BNDW is a cost-effective option for investors looking to gain global bond exposure.

Cons

Currency Risk: Although the fund hedges its foreign currency exposures, the hedging process may not perfectly offset the fund's foreign currency exposures, leading to potential losses. Interest Rate Risk: As an intermediate-duration portfolio, the fund is exposed to interest rate risk. If interest rates rise, the value of the fund's bond holdings may decline.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest in BNDW

Investing in the Vanguard Total World Bond ETF can be a strategic move for those seeking diversified exposure to the global investment-grade bond market. With its unique fund structure and competitive expense ratio, BNDW offers an attractive option for investors looking for income generation and diversification in their portfolio.