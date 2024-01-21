Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MPLX Has An Above Average Distribution With Below Average Debt

Jan. 21, 2024 3:02 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX) StockMPC, LNG, CQP, XOM, ET, OKE, KMI, TAGP
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
887 Followers

Summary

  • MPLX is a midstream operator with MPC as a secure buyer, providing stability and known fee-based revenue streams primarily based on basin production volumes.
  • The company has a strong growth strategy, including pipeline expansions and additional processing facilities in the Permian Basin and Appalachia region.
  • MPLX has a low net debt/EBITDA ratio and offers attractive benefits to unitholders, such as high dividend yield and unit repurchase program.
In this photo illustration, the MPLX LP logo seen displayed...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is one of the few midstream operators with the unique known buyer of throughput with parent Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) purchasing 82% of crude throughput and 95% of refined products transported from well to refinery. With strong

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
887 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.