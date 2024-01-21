Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVS Health: Back In The Buy Column

Jan. 21, 2024 7:00 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS) Stock6 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CVS Health Corporation's recent acquisitions have transformed the company into a leader in the healthcare services industry.
  • Despite a decrease in COVID-19 vaccination rates and a revision of its full-year EPS guidance, CVS is expected to achieve reasonable growth.
  • CVS introduced CostVantage, a drug pricing program aimed at providing greater transparency and potentially lowering drug prices.
  • CVS is undervalued and offers a solid dividend yield.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

CVS Health Locations Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Chuck Walston.

Although I characterize myself as a largely buy-and-hold investor, I'll admit I kicked CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stock to the curb when the company froze its

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
115.25K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CVS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Chuck Walston owns CVS.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

c
citracyde
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (797)
Good article. Despite the string of recent acquisitions, too many people think of CVS as the neighborhood drug store. You see plenty of comments on seeking alpha to this effect, but I think it also colors professional sentiment as well. Part of the problem is most people cannot visualize how businesses like a PBM (Caremark) or insurer (Aetna) run and make money let alone how they work together. Similarly, the size and distinct nature of these divisions merits its own analyst coverage which isn’t happening. Having that would amplify elements of the core strategy further than is happening today. I personally understand how Signify fortifies the Aetna Medicare advantage business which represents half of Aetna revenue, but who else here does? Aetna is about 30% of revenue within CVS. To most this just seems like billion dollar splurge that sets the debt ratio back and threatens future dividends - whereas one should be looking at how that preserves future revenue a key line of business at Aetna that will solidify the case for future dividends. Instead the focus of investors is exclusively what is happening in retail pharmacy: store closures, pharmacist issues, etc. This segment is about 30% of CVS revenue yet gets 90% of the focus. I don’t get it.
f
fsinatra
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (440)
CVS got hit along with Humana and the other managed care companies, on medical loss ratio, now 73. But CVS has other revenue streams besides managed care, does the author think this decline was overdone?
MR. TRANQUILITTI profile picture
MR. TRANQUILITTI
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (16.62K)
Great article

CVS's largest revenue stream are from prescriptions

Let's be tranquil
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (77.49K)
@MR. TRANQUILITTI Glad you liked it. Have a great day.
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments (8.18K)
@MR. TRANQUILITTI I avoid my CVS pharmacy between 4-7pm as the lines are long from working folks picking up their drugs. There are multiple shelves of bags waiting to be dispensed. I’ve held back owning CVS or WBA out of concern that capping drug prices is being targeted by both political parties to attract the senior citizen vote.
c
citracyde
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (797)
@MR. TRANQUILITTI incorrect.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.