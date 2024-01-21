Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Smartsheet: A Mispriced SaaS Leader

Jan. 21, 2024 4:01 AM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Stock
Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
205 Followers

Summary

  • The Collaborative Work Management (CWM) market is often misunderstood by investors, leading to a low valuation of some companies in this sector.
  • Smartsheet stands out as a leader in the CWM market, demonstrating robust growth, solid financials, and a compelling growth strategy.
  • Smartsheet's valuation appears to lag behind its peers, indicating an undervaluation by the market.

In this photo illustration, the Smartsheet logo seen...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Thesis

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is a leader in the Collaborative Work Management (CWM) market, providing solutions that enable teams to plan, execute, and manage their work collectively. The company has been growing rapidly in the past few years,

This article was written by

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
205 Followers
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMAR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMAR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.