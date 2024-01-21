Praetorian Capital Fund Q4 2023 Investor Letter

scyther5

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Praetorian Capital Fund LLC (the “Fund”) appreciated by 6.85% net of fees. For the full year, the Fund appreciated by 26.45% net of fees. During the five years since inception, the Fund has appreciated by 807.13% net of fees, or at a 55.43% CAGR.*

Given the Fund’s concentrated portfolio structure and focus on asymmetric opportunities, I anticipate that the Fund will be rather volatile from quarter to quarter. During the fourth quarter, many of our core portfolio positions advanced, while the Event-Driven book produced a moderately positive return.

Praetorian Capital Fund LLC Gross Return Net Return* Q1 2023 -1.78% -2.09% Q2 2023 9.79% 8.00% Q3 2023 15.04% 11.92% Q4 2023 8.57% 6.85% YTD 2023 34.70% 26.45% 2022 16.38% 11.95% 2021 181.80% 142.87% 2020 161.87% 129.49% 2019 18.71% 14.97% Since Inception (1/1/19) 1273.22% 807.13% *Unaudited net return data is estimated, net of all fees and expenses and 20% incentive allocation (using the expense structure in place at the time, which was a maximum of 2% expenses from inception on January 1, 2019 through December 2020, and 1.25% management fee since January 2021). *Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Returns shown are calculated net of management and/or performance fees, and net of all other Fund expenses. All returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends. Present year returns are unaudited and subject to change. Please see important disclosures at the end of this letter. Click to enlarge

Five Years at Praetorian

As this Fund has now passed the five-year mark, which is something of a milestone, I felt it would make sense to look briefly at how the Fund has performed, both on the performance side (which is likely your primary focus), but also on the operational side (where the evolution has been just as substantial—if left mostly unmentioned).

As you can imagine, I’m quite content with the overall performance numbers since inception. More importantly, the annual performance numbers conform with my expectations that we’ll either have years where our themes play out and we experience outsized net returns (129.49% – 2020, 142.87% - 2021) or years where our trends do not play out well and we have mediocre, yet mostly positive returns (14.97% - 2019, 11.95% - 2022, 26.45% - 2023). Of course, I much prefer the years with triple digit net returns. Unfortunately, we are somewhat at the mercy of the markets in terms of the opportunities offered to us, along with the timing of when we’ll be rewarded for identifying such opportunities. Most importantly, I believe that we’ve achieved these returns over the past five years while taking very low absolute levels of risk—by nature of my deep-value approach to investing.

Returning to the narrative, five years ago, I set out to build a fund that harkened back to the old days when hedge fund managers focused on performance and actually earned their incentive fees. Our only goal at inception was absolute performance over rolling 3-year periods, as a single year is simply too short to judge the success of our inflection strategy. For too long, I perceived a gap in our industry; one that was riddled with funds that were closet indexers, with funds crowded in hedge fund hotels, with funds hyper focused on quarterly performance, and funds with misconceived notions about volatility (hint: volatility isn’t risk). I wanted to build a fund that would run contrary to these misguided ideas and fill this gap. I wanted to build a fund that would take big, bold, and concentrated bets. A fund that was completely volatility agnostic and effectively eschewed hedging, as deep fundamental research was more valuable than a hedge anyway. I wanted to build a fund that would outperform—not relative to a benchmark—but true absolute performance.

Five years into this adventure, I feel confident in saying that we are well on our way to achieving our goals. Over the trailing 5-years ended December 31, 2023, the Fund has achieved a net CAGR of 55.43% without significant leverage or hiding out in the Mag7. And while we do not benchmark, you can do the math yourself on how this compares to your favorite index. In my mind, inflection investing with a sidecar of Event-Driven trading continues to be a strategy that produces outperformance. With the world entering “The Great Macro Dreamscape” and ripe with opportunity, I am excited for the next 5-year period, with the hope that I continue to outperform.

Switching to the operational side, the management company[1] overseeing this Fund has grown from a start-up entity, run out of my condo in Miami Beach, Florida, to becoming a SEC Registered Investment Advisor and CFTC registered CPO. We have completed all of our necessary back office hiring, and our four person research team sits with me in Rincon, Puerto Rico, in our fully fitted-out office, with multiple infrastructure redundancies, far from the distractions of Wall Street. We have an unusually diversified investor base of over 160 clients (with no investor owning more than 10% of the Fund as of 1/1/2024) which allows us to make decisions without the worry that one large redemption could upset the portfolio, and we had just over $300 million in assets under management at the start of 2024. As we’ve now gotten our capital base to scale, our focus is increasingly on growing the Fund through organic Fund performance, as opposed to seeking out additional investors—particularly as we can only accept a handful of additional US investors before we hit the 100 investor maximum under 3(c)1 regulations.

While the operational side of a hedge fund gets very little publicity, this build-out has already benefited you immensely. Going forward, I believe that the benefits will continue to multiply as the operational infrastructure is now in place, allowing me to focus more of my energies on the investing side, and leaving operations to those who are dedicated to the operational aspects of this Fund. Finally, our over-sized research team allows us to follow dozens of sectors as we seek out future inflection opportunities. While there is still much to do in terms of codifying this research process, we believe that we’ve made substantial progress at systematizing our inflection and Event-Driven process.

In summary, it’s been a very productive five-year stretch, and I have big expectations for the next five years.

Let’s Talk Oil

A year ago, I gave an impassioned pitch about why the price of oil was likely to head back into the triple digits. A year later, I’ve clearly been incorrect in this view as oil remains in the $70s.

Given the size of our oil exposure and the fact that oil has been rangebound, you’d think that we’d have suffered dearly. Instead, we actually have a small gain on our overall oil positions during 2023. This is largely driven by an increase in the prices of our energy services positions, offset by declines in our direct oil exposure and one producer.

I bring this up as one of my strongest held views at the start of 2023 turned out to be incorrect, yet our energy services companies still appreciated, showcasing the power of both inflection investing and value investing. In terms of inflection investing, despite a subdued oil price, the demand for oilfield services increased throughout the year, which was the inflection that I had targeted. Had the price of oil appreciated, the strength of the inflection would likely have been stronger. However, the inflection was still sustained all year, particularly in the demand for offshore oil services, a trend that I believe is likely to continue into 2024.

Meanwhile, on the value investing side, a low overall valuation for these services companies, meant that when the price of oil didn’t appreciate, our positions didn’t suffer. The overlay of inflection investing, and value investing is a powerful combo. I know from experience that I’ll make mistakes on investments, but if I can avoid sizable losses when wrong, I set us up for sizable gains when correct.

In the case of oil, I believe that we’re still going to be rewarded, though, the waiting has been frustrating as it has tied up capital.

Thematic Review (top 5 theme weightings at quarter end from largest to smallest)

Uranium Basket (entities holding physical uranium + uranium trading positions)

It may take some time still, but I believe that society will eventually settle on nuclear power as a compromise solution for baseload power generation. This will come at a time when there is a deficit of uranium production, compared with growing demand. As aboveground stocks are consumed, uranium prices should appreciate towards the marginal cost of production. Additionally, there is currently an entity named Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) that is issuing shares through an At-The-Market offering, or ATM, in order to purchase uranium (we are long this entity). Originally, I believed that these uranium purchases would accelerate the price realization function by sequestering much of the available above-ground stockpile at a time when utilities have run down their inventories and need substantial purchases to re-stock. I still believe that to be the case but have concluded that the deficit problem is so severe and immediate that this investment demand is simply the icing on the cake and that the next leg higher will be driven largely by utilities and fuel buyers who are starting to see the writing on the wall. The combination of these factors ought to lead to a dramatic increase in the price of uranium as it will take multiple years for sufficient incremental supply to come online—even if the re-start decision were made today.

Oilfield Services Basket (Positions Not Currently Disclosed)

In 2020 when oil traded below zero, drilling activity ground to a halt and many energy service providers declared bankruptcy. Many of these businesses had teetered on the verge of bankruptcy for years due to reduced demand and over-leveraged balance sheets. The bankruptcies led to consolidation and reduced future industry capacity, removing future competition in the recovery.

With oil prices now recovered, demand for drilling and other services has increased from subdued levels.

While producers have been slow to increase spending on exploration despite recoveries in energy prices, I believe that this only extends the timing on the thesis. In the end, the only way to reduce future energy prices is to see a dramatic increase in global oilfield services spending. Any postponement of this spending only leads to higher prices and more wealth transfer from the global economy to the oil producers, which will likely end up resulting in an increase in spending on exploration and production.

We purchased many of these positions at fractions of the equipment’s replacement cost, something that is still true today despite restored balance sheets, positive operating cash flow, and considerable appreciation. We are now far enough along that spending in the sector is clearly trending upwards in line with our thesis and I believe that the potential for sustainable cash flow will become more apparent and this equipment will trade up to valuations closer to replacement cost.

St. Joe (JOE)

JOE owns approximately 169,000 acres in the Florida Panhandle. It has been widely known that JOE traded for a tiny fraction of its liquidation value for years, but without a catalyst, it was always perceived to be “dead money.”

Over the past few years, the population of the Panhandle has hit a critical mass where the Panhandle now has a center of gravity that is attracting people who want to live in one of the prettiest places in the country, with zero state income taxes and few of the problems of large cities.

The oddity of the current disdain for so-called “value investments” is that many of them are growing quite fast. I believe that JOE will grow revenue at 30% to 50% each year for the foreseeable future, with earnings growing at a much faster clip. Meanwhile, I believe the shares trade at an attractive multiple on Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO), while substantial asset value is tossed in for free.

Besides the valuation, growth, and high Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of the business, why else do I like JOE? For starters, land tends to appreciate rapidly during periods of high inflation—particularly an inflationary period where interest rates are likely to remain suppressed by the Federal Reserve. More importantly, I believe we are about to witness a massive population migration as people with means choose to flee big cities for somewhere peaceful.

I suspect that every convulsion of urban chaos and/or tax-the-rich scheming will launch JOE shares higher, and it will ultimately be seen as the way to “play” the stream of very wealthy refugees fleeing for somewhere better.

Undisclosed Position

We are currently accumulating shares of a company that has historically produced elevated returns on capital yet has recently seen its share price decline as the second half of calendar 2023 was likely quite weak, when compared to the recent spate of very strong quarters. I believe that this weakness is a shortterm blip in a longer-term pro-cyclical inflation and volatility story. If the business returns to prior levels of economic activity, or exceeds that activity as I anticipate, then the shares should appreciate dramatically.

I’ll likely have more to say about this position in a future letter after we’ve completed purchasing it.

Aerospace and Defense (Various Positions)

Aerospace and defense component suppliers have been in a bear market for many years. This was initially caused by weak aircraft demand, followed by delays to the Boeing 737 MAX program, which was further amplified by a dearth of demand during Covid. However, demand has recovered strongly following substantial ordering of new aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. In fact, both have the largest orderbooks in US Dollar terms during their history. Finally, I anticipate that military demand will increase substantially as the US and the rest of Europe restocks depleted stockpiles of military hardware.

All of this augurs well for the three aviation and defense subcomponent suppliers that we are long. While the earnings results are rather pathetic on a trailing twelve-month basis, I believe that the forward results will look quite different as the businesses ramp up and see improvements to margins—a classic inflection story. Should this happen, I believe that the shares will materially re-rate.

Returning to the markets, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Fund experienced a positive return. I believe we are invested in some of the strongest macro trends in the markets, given our focus on only owning highly undervalued securities with a reduced chance of downside risks. Unfortunately, those securities have not done much to reward us during 2023.

I appreciate your continued investment with me. The last five years were a period where I focused on the Fund infrastructure needed for the future. As my energy shifts back to the markets, I’m truly optimistic about the next five years. We are uniquely set up to think outside the box, and not simply act like every other Fund that buys CUSIPs, while hoping for the best. We are trying to find inflecting tailwinds and accelerate our returns.

In summary, I’m ready for 2024 and beyond …

Sincerely,

Harris Kupperman

Appendix

Praetorian Capital Fund LLC Quarterly Returns Gross Return Net Return* Q1 2023 -1.78% -2.09% Q2 2023 9.79% 8.00% Q3 2023 15.04% 11.92% Q4 2023 8.57% 6.85% YTD 2023 34.70% 26.45% Q1 2022 Q2 2022 19.79% -18.16% 15.55% -15.69% Q3 2022 0.01% -0.30% Q4 2022 18.69% 15.26% YTD 2022 16.38% 11.95% Q1 2021 57.50% 45.66% Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 28.14% 11.42% 25.32% 23.96% 9.85% 22.44% 2021 181.80% 142.87% Q1 2020 -41.22% -41.22% Q2 2020 54.32% 54.32% Q3 2020 34.09% 29.32% Q4 2020 115.28% 95.63% 2020 161.87% 129.49% Q1 2019 6.10% 4.88% Q2 2019 7.96% 6.44% Q3 2019 -10.23% -8.40% Q4 2019 15.44% 12.42% 2019 18.71% 14.97% *Unaudited net return data is estimated, net of all fees and expenses and 20% incentive allocation (using the expense structure in place at the time, which was a maximum of 2% expenses from inception on January 1, 2019 through December 2020, and 1.25% management fee since January 2021). Click to enlarge

Footnotes [1] Praetorian PR LLC (“PPR”), replaced Praetorian Capital Management LLC (“PCM”) as an investment manager of the Fund effective January 1, 2023. PCM remains the Manager of the Fund and both entities are wholly owned by Harris Kupperman. Disclaimer This document is being provided to you on a confidential basis. Accordingly, this document may not be reproduced in whole or part, and may not be delivered to any person without the consent of Praetorian PR LLC (“PPR”). Nothing set forth herein shall constitute an offer to sell any securities or constitute a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase shall be made only by formal offering documents for Praetorian Capital Fund LLC (the “Master Fund”) or Praetorian Capital Offshore Ltd. (collectively, the “Funds” or each a “Fund”), managed by PPR, which include, among others, a confidential offering memorandum, operating agreement and subscription agreement, as applicable. Such formal offering documents contain additional information not set forth herein, including information regarding certain risks of investing in a Fund, which are material to any decision to invest in a Fund. No information in this document is warranted by PPR or its affiliates or subsidiaries as to completeness or accuracy, express or implied, and is subject to change without notice. No party has an obligation to update any of the statements, including forward-looking statements, in this document. This document should be considered current only as of the date of publication without regard to the date on which you may receive or access the information. This document may contain opinions, estimates, and forward-looking statements, including observations about markets, industries, and regulatory trends as of the original date of this document which constitute opinions of PPR. Forwardlooking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” or “estimates,” or the negatives of these terms, and similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to implementation lag, other timing factors, portfolio management decisionmaking, economic or market conditions or other unanticipated factors, including those beyond PPR’s control. Statements made herein that are not attributed to a third-party source reflect the views and opinions of PPR. Opinions, estimates, and forward-looking statements in this document constitute PPR’s judgment. PPR maintains the right to delete or modify information without prior notice. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Return targets or objectives, if any, are used for measurement or comparison purposes and only as a guideline for prospective investors to evaluate a particular investment program’s investment strategies and accompanying information. Targeted returns reflect subjective determinations by PPR based on a variety of factors, including, among others, internal modeling, investment strategy, prior performance of similar products (if any), volatility measures, risk tolerance and market conditions. Performance may fluctuate, especially over short periods. Targeted returns should be evaluated over the time period indicated and not over shorter periods. Targeted returns are not intended to be actual performance and should not be relied upon as an indication of actual or future performance. The past performance of the Master Fund is not indicative of future returns. Returns shown are calculated net of management and/or performance fees, and net of all other Fund expenses. All returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends. Present year returns are unaudited and subject to change. The performance reflected herein and the performance for any given investor may differ due to various factors including, without limitation, the timing of subscriptions and withdrawals, applicable management fees and incentive allocations, side pocket participation, and the investor’s ability to participate in new issues. There is no guarantee that PPR will be successful in achieving the Funds’ investment objectives. An investment in a Fund contains risks, including the risk of complete loss. The investments discussed herein are not meant to be indicative or reflective of the portfolio of the Master Fund. Rather, such examples are meant to exemplify PPR’s analysis for the Master Fund and the execution of the Master Fund’s investment strategy. While these examples may reflect successful trading, not all trades are successful and profitable. As such, the examples contained herein should not be viewed as representative of all trades made by PPR. Click to enlarge

