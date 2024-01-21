Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Turnaround 2024: Financials And Healthcare

Jan. 21, 2024
Left Brain Wealth Management
Summary

  • The financial sector underperformed in 2023 due to rising interest rates and regional banking failures.
  • The healthcare sector also had a weak performance in 2023, with biotech gaining only 7.58% compared to 42% for the NASDAQ Composite.
  • Financials and healthcare are seen as strong turnaround candidates for 2024, with potential for earnings growth and multiple expansions.

Weight Loss Drugs As US Prescriptions Skyrocket

The GLP-1 Drugs are the Main Reason We are Looking to Healthcare as Our Turnaround Sector of 2024

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Brian Dress, CFA -- Director of Research, Investment Advisor

This week we turn the page on what ultimately

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC, V, CB, SQ, NVO, LLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Long HTGC. I am so glad they are not in the hospital sector. With all the tens of millions of sick and diseased illegal migrants flooding into the US, hospital systems are already feeling the brunt. Hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid hospital care in 2023 and it’s only going to get worse.
Love me some HTGC in the morning, recently added and no regrets. Great BDC.
