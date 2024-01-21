Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
>15% Annual Return Potential: This May Be The Last Chance To Buy 10%-Yielding Altria This Cheap

Jan. 21, 2024 4:32 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) Stock8 Comments
Summary

  • Despite industry challenges, Altria's 10% yield and attractive valuation make it a compelling investment opportunity, aligning with a potential shift towards value investments in 2024 and beyond.
  • With consistent dividend growth and strategic moves in alternative segments, Altria stands out as a potential value gem.
  • Given its valuation and expected growth trajectory, MO is in a good spot to realistically return 15% to 20% per year.
Weißes 3D 10% Rabattsymbol auf rotem Hintergrund

atakan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When it comes to long-term investments, I mainly buy companies that fulfill critical roles in the modern economy. This includes transportation companies, healthcare, defense, financial services, energy, and related.

I also try to find a

Comments (8)

b
boris gudonov
Today, 6:00 AM
Comments (432)
Excellent analysis! I recently invested in MO and my target based on cash flow dovetails with yours at $54. And we get a high yield ! I have not invested in MO in decades . Thank you
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 6:06 AM
Comments (11.29K)
@boris gudonov The pleasure is all mine!
C
Cajun_Driller
Today, 5:32 AM
Comments (62)
While I’m definitely not good at deep dive analysis, I believe pricing adjustments will only carry the company so far. MO is my largest position, based on dividend income. Not adding currently but definitely not selling, and letting it drip. I think the future on MO depends strongly on the alternative products, as pricing/costs adjustments will get to a point of diminishing benefits.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 6:05 AM
Comments (11.29K)
@Cajun_Driller That is correct. While pricing power is still remarkable, this inflationary environment isn't helping. That's also why the company is trading at a ridiculously low multiple.
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 5:14 AM
Comments (3.89K)
Very good article. Whether one smokes or not is of no interest to me, although , we are seeing more dramatic reductions in sales recently. I recognize the unbelievable pricing power of their product, however, selling less product will eventually take its toll on the business. While I hope for the best, I am somewhat skeptical of how successful and material NJOY will be to the Company given the massive amount of billions squandered on Juul and Cronos! If that cash were used towards dividends, buybacks and/or debt reduction you would have a much higher stock price today. I personally believe that operationally the key turnaround for the Company from a volume point of view would be nationwide cannabis legalization. Also, a miraculous turnaround in the fortunes of AB Inbev would certainly help. I am long both MO & PM for years now, at much lower prices.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 5:30 AM
Comments (11.29K)
@rickevantodd Thank you! Good to hear you got in at even better prices! I agree with you. The emphasis on volumes will grow, as pricing pressure slowly fades in an environment of elevated inflation.
V
Vejrup
Today, 4:47 AM
Comments (414)
When rates come down MO divi as a % of share price will decline = higher share price, as MO becomes more attractive vis-a-vis bonds
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:49 AM
Comments (11.29K)
@Vejrup Yes. Even though it may take a while, that will definitely be a major driver if a higher multiple!
