Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USFR: Skate To Where The Puck Is

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve is expected to make three rate cuts in 2024, shifting to an easier monetary policy.
  • Treasury bill yields closely follow Fed Funds policy rates, so the income from the USFR ETF will decrease as rates are cut.
  • To protect against rate cuts, investors may want to consider lengthening the duration of their 'cash' holdings with 2-year treasury funds.

Stimulus Check

LPETTET

In my most recent article on the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:USFR) written in early November, I noted the Federal Reserve was pausing its policy rate increases, which suggest policy rates may be peaking.

My suspicions were

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.43K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USFR, SGOV, TUA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USFR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USFR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USFR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.