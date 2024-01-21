adventtr

Investment action

Based on my current outlook and analysis of Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCPK:AWEVF), I recommend a hold rating. While I am optimistic about the industry growth tailwinds and AWE's position in the market to take advantage of this, I am negative about how the near-term profits and losses are going to be. The business is currently in a substantial investment mode, which means the near-term performance uncertainty is extremely elevated. I believe market participants are going to stay on the sidelines until there is more clarity before they turn bullish. Until then, I am remaining neutral on this.

Basic Information/Financials

AWE is an integrated semiconductor company that makes ASICs and intellectual property [IP] chips for high-speed connectivity in networking, data centers, the cloud, and artificial intelligence [AI]. The business has a relatively short operating history in the public markets, going public in 2021 with a revenue base of ~$90 million. The business has demonstrated very strong growth over the past few years, with growth sustained at a triple-digit level. To be exact, AWE has grown its revenue from a small base of $44 million to over $300 million as of 1H23. The business has always been profitable since it went public, albeit the margin has been declining from >50% to 5% in LTM1H23.

Chip designs are getting more and more costly

Chip design has become more complex and expensive as the number of transistors on a die continues to rise, resulting in higher computing power. The result is that developing chips for advanced nodes is now more expensive. As a result of this dynamic, players within the industry are exploring methods to simplify their designs and incorporate ideas into advanced manufacturing processes with maximum efficiency and yield. This is where AWE comes in and benefits from this advancement in the semiconductor space. Instead of investing heavily in research and development, companies are turning to third-party semiconductor IP providers like AWE to help them lower the costs of leading-edge designs. This is especially the case with IP for wired connectivity, mostly because it is becoming more difficult for chipmakers to keep up with the ever-changing industry standards. Using intellectual property from a provider like AWE gives companies peace of mind that their designs will work seamlessly with advanced nodes (like those from TSMC and Samsung). As such, with the ever-increasing complexity and cost of chips, I anticipate a larger proportion of the industry turning to third-party providers.

Manufacturing process becomes more costly too

The physical limitation of a single patterning device is also making it economically difficult to imprint electronic circuitry on a silicon wafer, which in turn drives up the cost of chip design and the manufacturing process. Innovative packaging methods that integrate multiple dies onto a single substrate are emerging as solutions to these problems. Here, bigger integrated circuits are disassembled into smaller, modular silicon pieces called chiplets, which are then connected using connection interfaces. Overall yields are improved, and it's more cost-effective to make many smaller chiplets instead of one larger die. Additionally, every chiplet can be created on nodes that are best suited for those IP blocks. Here is where AWE gets to benefit again. This silicon disaggregation opens up new avenues for AWE's growth by supplying the chiplet market with connectivity IP. The major benefit of using chiplets is that one can put significantly more content; however, there is a need to connect each chiplet together as well as other external connectivity, which is where AWE's IP comes into play (necessary in connecting the chiplets together). The financial impact is that AWE is able to capture a larger piece of the pie as the total IP value is far greater than in a traditional monolithic chip architecture, where they are only able to provide the external wired connectivity IP.

AWE

AI is the growth catalyst

Chip design and manufacturing constraints are going to be further tested with the growing adoption of AI and its required computing power. Therefore, I anticipate that chiplets will play an increasingly important role in the coming 5 years as we enter the 3nm, 2nm, and 1.4nm eras. The reason behind this is the growing difficulty in yielding monolithic silicon dies due to their increasing size. Because of this, some silicon components must be made using older geometries and assembled from several chiplets using sophisticated packaging. This may pave the way for IP vendors such as AWE to collaborate with TSMC to manufacture discrete chiplet silicon.

However, near-term outlook is uncertain

Given all the positives, the bad news is that AWE is now in a significant investment phase. Now that it's an ASIC company, AWE needs a wider variety of IPs to build full chips for its clients, as opposed to when it was just an IP company. In order to diversify its intellectual property portfolio, AWE has recently made a number of acquisitions. For AWE to be a competent provider of custom chips, it needs to have chips with leading-edge technology, other related items like mask sets, and also sunk costs like prototyping costs. Therefore, while the top-line growth trajectory is visible, it is hard to envision what profit growth will look like in the near term given all the large investments required.

As such, the balance sheet has become a concern. Giving more details on the balance sheet, AWE used to be in a net cash position but has since turned into a net debt position as the business seeks to expand further into the ASIC space. The required capital to scale the business could be a lot more than expected as AWE would need only be able to reap the benefit of economies of scale when it reached a certain size. Until then, AWE might need to keep investing large sums of capital. Based on consensus expectation, AWE is not going to burn large amounts of cash (EBITDA is still expected to be positive. However, we can only know for certain how much capital is required as AWE discloses its results moving forward. The financial impact in the near term could get very scary as it impacts almost all line items, from operating costs to working capital requirements to lower consolidated margins (due to a higher percentage of lower margin silicon revenue).

Valuation

Author's work

Modeling AWE is a tough thing to do because the growth magnitude is large and visibility to near-term earnings growth is close to none given that the business is in the investment phase. The way I model AWE is to stick close to what consensus is forecasting and make an assumption about whether these estimates are plausible. First of all, if we annualize AWE 1H23 performance ($187.2 million revenue), it is possible for AWE to achieve a consensus FY23 revenue estimate of $354 million. Secondly, given the change in focus to being an ASIC player, it is reasonable to think that growth will be slightly disrupted as resources are reallocated; hence, I think a slowdown in growth is reasonable. Regarding valuation, I compared AWE against other IP vendors and customer ASIC players. While AWE growth is comparable given the strong tailwind (note that peers are also growing very fast), the AWE margin profile and market position are a lot lower than peers on average. Also, because AWE is in a transitional stage with the potential for losses to go higher from here, I believe the discount vs. peers is justified. Hence, I am using the current 2.6x forward revenue multiple in my model. Overall, while my model points to an attractive upside, I am worried that the near-term losses might far exceed my or consensus expectations. This could cause valuations to further deteriorate from here, impacting returns. Hence, I am recommending a hold rating until there is more clarity on the business transition.

Author's work

Risk and final thoughts

If the transition is executed flawlessly with no major spikes in losses, then I think the market might give more credit to AWE's growth potential and start to value it like peers are being valued. Given the huge discount compared to peers, it means that there is a lot of room for multiples to go up from here. As for downside size, if the macro environment turns for the worse and the capital required for scaling the business exceeds expectations, AWE might need to tap into the capital markets for more cash. Given that the cost of debt is high today due to the high rates environment, AWE might need to tap into the equity market which is going to hurt shareholders. Over the years, AWE has had a history of diluting shareholders (shares outstanding increased from 664 million to 715 million), so there is precedent for more share issuance.

All in all, my recommendation for AWE is a hold as I am worried about the company's substantial investment mode and the resulting near-term uncertainty in profitability. Furthermore, the ongoing shift to being an ASIC player may disrupt growth temporarily, and the balance sheet implications, including increased operating costs and margin pressure, add to the near-term uncertainties. Despite a potentially attractive upside in the long run, I am adopting a cautious stance until there is more clarity on how AWE navigates this transition.

