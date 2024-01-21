David Tran

As inventors navigate through the AI-enhanced equity narrative in 2024, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stands out as a key beneficiary of the expanding creative class and the accelerating adoption of AI in the creative industry, with Adobe's topline projected to expand at a >10% CAGR through FY 2028. On that note, investors should consider that any of Adobe's incremental revenue is recurring and highly value accreditive for shareholders, as the SaaS giant is able to generate about 0.35 cents of free cash flow for every dollar of incremental sales. While ADBE shares are valued richly, considering a long-dated residual earnings valuation framework, I calculate that Adobe shares may still offer about 11% upside to fundamentals. I assign a Buy recommendation.

For context, Adobe stock has strongly outperformed the broad equities market in 2023, also when compared to the "Tech" benchmark. For the trailing twelve months, ADBE shares are up about 74%, compared to a gain of approximately 22% for the S&P 500 (SP500) and a gain of close to 49% for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ).

Seeking Alpha

Why AI Is Perfect For The Creative Industry

I project that the rapidly increasing adoption of GenAi across sectors will supercharge volume; and thus the usage of Adobe's creativity-based software tools. Investors should consider that, at its core, creativity is all about pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities. In that context, AI serves as a powerful tool that augments human creativity, enabling artists and designers to transcend traditional limits. More specifically, AI algorithms can analyze vast datasets of artistic styles and techniques, offering creators a new palette of possibilities. In my opinion, the fusion of human ingenuity and machine intelligence could create a synergy where the sum is greater than its parts.

AI can quickly generate multiple variations of a design, write initial drafts of creative copy, or edit large volumes of video content, which significantly speeds up the creative workflow. As a consequence to the AI-enabled creativity workflow, the creative industry may see a rapidly contracting lead times for publishing high-quality content. This will, in my opinion, inevitably lead to greater volume and usage of Adobe's software.

McKinsey

Furthermore, I argue that increasing automation in industries will lead to an accelerated contraction of the "working class", and an expansion "creative class", a secular trend that has been noted since the advent of the Industrialisation of economies. Again, this should be highly beneficial for software vendors such as Adobe.

Adobe Is A Key AI Player

Having discussed the importance of AI for the creative industry, it is noteworthy to point out that Adobe's work with AI isn't new: For over ten years, Adobe has been seamlessly integrating AI capabilities through Adobe Sensei into its suite of products, including Photoshop’s neural filters, face-aware liquify, content-aware fill, Adobe Premiere Pro’s auto reframe, or Adobe Stock’s visual search. but with Adobe's most recent launch Firefly, the company is bringing its AI capabilities to a completely different, improved level. As a creator-centric platform, Firefly empowers users to generate professional, commercially viable content, while integrating seamlessly across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express, and Adobe Experience Cloud. In that context, Adobe's introduction of Adobe GenStudio for Enterprises merges content ideation, creation, production, and activation with generative AI, addressing the surging demand for digital content. The customizable nature of Firefly for enterprises allows businesses to embed it into their ecosystems, generating unique brand-specific content. This adaptability is evidenced by the over 100 million assets generated by users during its beta phase, highlighting its widespread acceptance. Major enterprises, including Dentsu, IBM, and Mattel, are already leveraging Firefly to streamline content creation and accelerate supply chains.

On a different but related note, since the announcement of the Figma deal, Adobe has also actively enhanced collaboration features within its major products in the Creative Cloud and Document Cloud suites. The company has formed a dedicated team to develop a web-based platform aimed at integrating advanced collaborative functionalities into several new product releases. These include Photoshop Web, Creative Cloud Express, various mobile applications, and the forthcoming Acrobat AI Assistant.

Expect ~10% Topline CAGR Through 2028

Building on the discussions in earlier sections, it's evident that Adobe is strategically positioned to secure a substantial portion of the burgeoning market demand for creative workflows in 2024 and beyond. Analysts collectively anticipate a notable topline growth of around 10% CAGR for the next 5 years, which, while ambitious, presents a viable target for Adobe's growth trajectory, in my opinion. On that note, investors should appreciate that most of Adobe's revenue (>90% as of 2023) is subscription-based, and thus high quality and recurring.

Moreover, when discussing Adobe's financial growth, it's crucial for investors to recognize the significant shareholder value derived from each increment in sales. Presently, Adobe converts nearly 0.35 cents of every dollar from incremental sales into free cash flow.

Projecting forward, if Adobe's revenue grows to the expected $34 billion by the close of FY 2028, as per consensus estimates, and assuming a free cash flow margin of about 35%, Adobe's free cash flow for FY 2028 could be estimated at around $12 billion. When this figure is set against the company's current enterprise value, which stands at roughly $265 billion, I calculate a reasonable forward price to free cash flow (EV/FCF) ratio of approximately 22x.

Seeking Alpha

A Note On The Failed Figma Deal: Termination May Lead To More Share Repurchases

I was not concerned to learn that Adobe terminated the acquisition of Figma, as I expect Adobe to increase its share buyback program as a consequential alternative path for capital allocation (For context, as an equity investor, I buybacks over M&A, which comes with uncertainty and integration efforts). More specifically, the cancellation of the Figma deal, which would have cost Adobe $10 billion, now frees up a significant amount of financial resources, despite a $1 billion termination fee. As of the end of the fourth fiscal quarter, Adobe's gross cash stood at $7.8 billion, with a debt of $3.6 billion. The company also generated substantial free cash flow amounting to $6.9 billion in FY23. This strong cash position and cash flow generation capacity provide Adobe with sufficient funds to pursue an enlarged share buyback program in FY 2024. For reference, in FY 2023 Adobe repurchased $4.6 billion of its shares, following $6.3 billion worth of buybacks in FY 2022.

Valuation: Set TP At $680/Share

In my opinion, companies with steady and relatively predictable business fundamentals (high ARR, steady and secular expansion) like Adobe are quite easily and precisely valued with a residual earnings model, which anchors on the idea that a valuation should equal a business' discounted future earnings after capital charge. As per the CFA Institute:

Conceptually, residual income is net income less a charge (deduction) for common shareholders' opportunity cost in generating net income. It is the residual or remaining income after considering the costs of all of a company's capital.

With regard to my Adobe stock valuation model, I make the following assumptions:

To forecast EPS, I anchor on the consensus analyst forecast as available on the Bloomberg Terminal till 2028.

To estimate the capital charge, I anchor on ADBE's cost of equity at 8.35%, which is approximately in line with the CAPM framework.

For the terminal growth rate after 2025, I apply 4.25%, which is about 125-150 basis points above the estimated nominal global GDP growth. The growth premium should reflect the elevated potential for technology businesses in general, as well as for the creative industry in particular.

Given these assumptions, I calculate a base-case target price for IBM stock of about $680/share.

Analyst Consensus; Company Financials; Author's Calculations

As I argued that my estimates for growth and equity charges may be conservative, I acknowledge that investors may hold varying assumptions regarding these rates. Therefore, I've included a sensitivity table to test different scenarios and assumptions. See below.

Analyst Consensus; Company Financials; Author's Calculations

Investor Takeaway

With AI amplifying the capabilities of artists and designers, Adobe is poised to benefit significantly from the burgeoning demand for advanced creative tools, likely capturing >10% growth CAGR through FY 2028. In this context, it's important for investors to recognize that Adobe's additional revenue streams are not only recurrent but also significantly value-enhancing for shareholders, with Adobe generating approximately 0.35 cents in free cash flow from every dollar of incremental sales. Although Adobe's stock may appear to be priced at a premium, a long-dated residual earnings valuation model suggests that there is still about 11% potential upside to fundamentals ($680/ share target price). I recommend a "Buy" position for Adobe stock.