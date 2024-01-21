Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 Ideal Barron's/Fortune New-Year 2024 Dividend Buys

Jan. 21, 2024 8:14 AM ETKMI, GOLD, BABA, XOM, CVX, NVDA, ORCL, JPM, PEP, WTFC, BXP, UL, PG, JNJ, ABX:CA
Summary

  • Barron’s 10 favorite Stocks for 2024 came-out 1/17/24. Their New-Year Roundtable, published 1/11/24, listed 8 stocks of note for 2024 and mentioned 15 more. Fortune published their 13 inflation-proof list.
  • Barron’s interviews of eleven financial industry Roundtable pros tapped 8 predictions with 15 stocks mentioned. Three stocks made more than one list: Microsoft, Nvidia, Google.
  • Nevertheless, the combined Barron’s/Fortune list tracked-by YCharts as of 1/17/24 projected ten-top analyst-estimated net-gains from WTFC, PEP, JPM, ORCL, NVDA, GOLD, KMI, CVX, XOM and topped-by BABA ranging 14% to 70%.
  • Ten top 2024 Barron’s/Fortune New-Year Tips dividend yields ranged 2.51% to 6.44% from PG, JPM, GOLD, JNJ, PEP, UL, XOM, CVX, BXP, KMI.
  • $5k invested on January 17 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, 2024 Barron’s/Fortune New-Year Tips showed 22.39% more net-gain than from $5k invested all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities led the top-ten 2024 Barron’s/Fortune New-Year dividend dogs by near two and one-quarter lengths.
happy new year 2024 with a dog

Vincent Scherer/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on three November to January Barron's Weekly and one Fortune Bi-Monthly articles aimed at revealing 46 select stocks for the New Year 2024. Those four articles were:

Barron's Roundtable Pros

