Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vita Coco: Future Growth Potential Is Fairly Valued

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
404 Followers

Summary

  • Vita Coco sells beverages through four brands, including coconut water, plant-based energy drinks, and purified water.
  • The company has grown quite well organically, but the growth is expected to slow down in 2024. Afterwards, Vita Coco has good growth ambitions.
  • The stock currently seems to be valued fairly, as the DCF model estimates a very slight upside in a scenario that's in line with the management's guidance & targets.

Fresh Coconuts on sandy beach with palm leaf shadow and sunlight

MelanieMaya/iStock via Getty Images

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) sells beverages through four brands - Vita Coco, Runa, and Ever & Ever. Vita Coco sells coconut water and related products, Runa sells plant-based healthy options for caffeinated energy drinks, Ever & Ever sells purified still and sparkling water in

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
404 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.