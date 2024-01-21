Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Lithium Stocks Are Plunging Like Niagara

Jan. 21, 2024 8:25 AM ETALB, ALTM, LAAC, LAAC:CA, LAC, LAC:CA, SQM6 Comments
Summary

  • The bottom has fallen out of the support once afforded to lithium production companies.
  • The fear of fewer electric vehicle sales due to recent issues may contribute to the decline in lithium stocks.
  • When does the lithium decline find a recovery point?  Most analysts see it not happening until 2025 or later.
  • I'm not so sure they are correct.
Businessman grabs the head concept with business chart on scoreboard

Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment via Getty Images

Given the headlines in the US right now about EVs being stranded in cold weather (which I warned about in previous analyses,) the current fear plaguing lithium stocks is that fewer EVs will be sold. Many buyers may be put off when they

Joseph L. Shaefer is a geopolitical, economic, and resource analyst. He is a retired military Flag Officer with deep experience in Special Operations and Intelligence, a former professor, and is today the leader of the investing group

The Investor's Edge

His approach to investing is universal. " There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens." He does not blindly invest in Growth, Aggressive Growth, Value, REITs, Tech, or anything else. Those who "specialize" in a particular area will live and die (financially!) on that one approach. Instead, he reviews each of the 11 Sectors that comprise the S&P 500 to find the best investments across all sectors for a balance between Growth, Value, and steady Income.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALB, ALTM, LAC, LAAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (6)

3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (1.44K)
As Fear & Greed Trader said Saturday in his article: View On Wall Street: No Plan = No Results
> "China has been buying lithium mines since 2018. As of August 2023, China has acquired half of the 10 lithium mines on the market. Half of these mines are in Australia and Canada, while the other five are in Argentina, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Zimbabwe. The bottom line- China dominates in the supply of certain critical minerals or has a big share of the world’s supply."
> "The simple fact is the US does not have enough supply to satisfy all its needs domestically and will have to rely on international trade partners. The US does not have the production or the mineral reserves that it needs in a multipolar world."
> "Maine has one of the world's largest Lithium deposits but existing regulations won't allow mining of the resource."
> "Stop Seabed Mining in California" (Salton Sea project?)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IMHO the Green Energy, Climate Change, the NWO paradigm and all it represents is a red herring and deserves to expire along with its proponents. Freedom of choice is the only concept worth living for.
Johnny Skyhook profile picture
Johnny Skyhook
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (7.51K)
This is a sterling analysis and perhaps the rarified air you are breathing at that altitude is commendable to clear thinking.

Briefly I agree with all points and would raise a few others to consider:

1) ICEs have been in structural decline since peaking in 2017, while EVs have seen rapid growth. I am reluctant to make a strict correlation without looking at some other factors that need to be considered, but generally this scenario is favorable to lithium and battery metals market growth.

2) The impact of interest rate policy must be considered on sales of capital goods such as cars. The long term market bias is currently toward declining rates, which may give a lift to EV sales which have been till now priced generally above comparable ICE models.

3) There is a high degree of political risk (both domestic and geopolitical) which could impact critical materials in a number of directions. We discussed this constructively in Joseph's prior article on lithium so I point readers there. This is a key support or vulnerability depending on perspective.

4) Global EV sales growth has gone from spectacular to just good -- it has not turned negative. In the US, a key growth market, in 2023, 1.2 m EVs were sold, with domestic vehicle market at 7.6% EVs, up from 5.9% in 2022. Those are very constructive numbers.

5) This year is seeing a bunch of new products offered and new manufacturers, and this should continue into the future (Jeep is one example worth noting); a broadly favorable trend for lithium from the perspective of buyers having more models to choose from (maybe not favorable for manufacturers).

6) There is still a robust pipeline of large scale supply agreements. Pilbara, SQM, many others, with manufacturers (e.g. Hyundai for one example) still looking upstream for vertical integration.

7) Last but not least, one of the main reasons lithium has fallen was overproduction and stocking of battery components in late 2022, early 2023. Any justification for lower lithium prices must consider OEMs and their buying patterns which are two steps removed (batteries, cars) from the end buyer of EVs. They also are looking upstream for vertical integration which follows from point #6 above.

I hope these perspectives are helpful to fellow lithium investors. I remain bullish on upstream producers (hard rock) with (1) Low production costs, (b) Favorable jurisdiction, (c) Speed to market to capture sales from 2025 onward, and (d) access to capital via offtake, equity sales or capital markets.

Good luck to all in 2024 and happy trading.
D
Derf
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (2.49K)
You forgot the other problems of EV ownership besides running out of batttery and weather. High insurance costs. High public charger cost. No such thing as a can full of electricity -- dead EV's must be towed. Fire risk and cost of extinguishment and disposal. Tesla stonewalling EV owners. Cost of maintenance is not low due to very high replacement part costs and scarcity of qualified EV mechanics/technicians. Higher sticker pricing and steep loss of resale value. Tapped-out electric grids. And on and on.
Steven 767IDG profile picture
Steven 767IDG
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (2.07K)
@Derf most of the "problems" you mention are exageratio s and countered by advantages. Don't have time to go through these 1 by 1 but for sure the most false statement is steep loss of value.
Downtown10 profile picture
Downtown10
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (6.74K)
@Derf Don’t forget the likely cost to upgrade to Level 2 charging (240v) at your home if you want a recharge in any reasonable time period. Also, tire replacement due to the heavier weight of EVs. In another article, a Mach-e owner said he had to replace his tires after 18,000 miles.
thucydides123 profile picture
thucydides123
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (530)
Happy new year, Joseph. Thanks for your insights, as always. I think/hope you’re right. There does seem to be a moment of maximum pessimism; ALB has bounced off 112 three times now, and whereas on previous dips I’ve sold the rips trying to whittle down my cost basis, I’m now accumulating in the 115-125 range and hoping to be able to hold it into a longer term upswing. God only knows if I’ll be right. But I’m agreed with you about a 6% position limit in lithium stocks. Happy hunting in ‘24!
